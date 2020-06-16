All apartments in Murray
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181

4973 South Eastridge Lane · (801) 897-2265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT 84117
Cottonwood West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray.

Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Separate Dining Area.

Hugh Master Suite has 3 Closets, Large Vanity and Private 3/4 Bath. Another Bedroom with Walk-In Closet. 1 Full Bath. Laundry Area with Washer & Dryer.

Large Balcony. 2 Covered Carports. HOA Amenities: Pool, Club House.

Rent $1350 with Incentive Deposit $1350. Tenant Pays Power & Gas. Owner Pays HOA Fee. No Smokers or Pets

FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE5835032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 have any available units?
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 have?
Some of 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 currently offering any rent specials?
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 is pet friendly.
Does 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 offer parking?
Yes, 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 does offer parking.
Does 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 have a pool?
Yes, 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 has a pool.
Does 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 have accessible units?
No, 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 does not have accessible units.
Does 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181 does not have units with air conditioning.
