4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray.



Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Separate Dining Area.



Hugh Master Suite has 3 Closets, Large Vanity and Private 3/4 Bath. Another Bedroom with Walk-In Closet. 1 Full Bath. Laundry Area with Washer & Dryer.



Large Balcony. 2 Covered Carports. HOA Amenities: Pool, Club House.



Rent $1350 with Incentive Deposit $1350. Tenant Pays Power & Gas. Owner Pays HOA Fee. No Smokers or Pets



FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



