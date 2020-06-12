/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
126 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Murray, UT
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Murray Northeast
48 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Murray South
12 Units Available
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$979
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Murray North
18 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1344 sqft
Experience downtown living with convenient and relaxing apartment amenities, including faux hardwood floors, marble bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Property features attached one- and two-car garages and professional management. Near Murray Park and State Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
42 W Lester Avenue F-18
42 West Lester Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Spacious condo newly remodeled located in Murray - Property Id: 235110 Beautiful Property located near Fashion Place Mall, Golf course and Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Millcreek
9 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Midvale Park
43 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Millcreek
3 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
915 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
Taylorsville East
69 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Midvale Park
35 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
North Cottonwood Heights
26 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Spring Country
20 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Spring Country
4 Units Available
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Butler West
17 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Union Fort
4 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Salt Lake City
17 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1060 Quail Park Dr. Unit A
1060 Quail Park Drive, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
1060 Quail Park Dr.
