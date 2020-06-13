Apartment List
147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Murray, UT

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Murray South
11 Units Available
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$908
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$941
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Murray Northeast
45 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience downtown living with convenient and relaxing apartment amenities, including faux hardwood floors, marble bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Property features attached one- and two-car garages and professional management. Near Murray Park and State Street.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Murray South
1 Unit Available
5418 Willow Lane
5418 Willow Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
Come view this nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs condo situated in the Willows Community in Murray. It features air conditioning, a balcony and ceiling fans. The galley kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and disposal.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
777 E. Arrowhead Ln
777 East Arrowhead Lane, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2289 sqft
Stunning Home in Excellent Location! - 777 E.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Murray North
1 Unit Available
5560 S Capri Dr
5560 Capri Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2815 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bed - 1.75 bath Home for Rent in Murray .

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
6272 S 400 E
6272 400 East, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1892 sqft
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
24 E Hanauer Place
24 Hanauer Place, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1685 sqft
24 E Hanauer Place - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has extra space to enjoy! This home offers an amazing open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room, vaulted ceilings, and amazing kitchen space! The French doors, in

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
42 W Lester Avenue F-18
42 West Lester Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Spacious condo newly remodeled located in Murray - Property Id: 235110 Beautiful Property located near Fashion Place Mall, Golf course and Freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Murray
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$876
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$904
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Alta Pines Apartments
4070 S 900 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Pines Apartments in Millcreek. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
Spring Country
19 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Murray, UT

Finding an apartment in Murray that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

