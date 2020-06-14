/
1 bedroom apartments
139 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Murray, UT
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
750 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Murray South
11 Units Available
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$908
616 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$941
642 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Results within 1 mile of Murray
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$800
550 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$877
655 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
North Cottonwood Heights
27 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Midvale Park
32 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Millcreek
17 Units Available
Holladay on Ninth
4418 Lemans Dr, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Surround yourself with distinct details that create the tranquil and sophisticated environment only Holladay on Ninth can offer. Located in Salt Lake City Utah 84124.
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,036
713 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$904
785 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Spring Country
4 Units Available
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
694 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.
