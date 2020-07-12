/
/
/
little cottonwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
164 Apartments for rent in Little Cottonwood, Murray, UT
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
555 E 6170 S
555 East 6170 South, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2260 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
MILLER & COMPANY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Location, location, location!! This immaculate rambler just hit the market for rent!! This home is bright and cheery with lots of natural sunlight engulfing the home. Home has been updated throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
6272 S 400 E
6272 400 East, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1892 sqft
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Little Cottonwood
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$893
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
9 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,089
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
29 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
36 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
46 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Ascent in Cottonwood
1151 East 6720 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community. Lots of on-site upgrades including a pool with a hot tub, clubhouse, business center and fitness center. Homes offer vaulted ceilings, plush carpeting, and a private balcony or patio.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
959 E Spring Crest Ct #20
959 E Springcrest Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
684 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom Condo East side Midvale - **Price reduced** This is a fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo There is 1 covered parking. Amenities include clubhouse, tennis court and pool.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6779 S Sienna Park Lane
6779 Sienna Park Lane, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1396 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhome in amazing community - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM 3 Bed 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1288 E 5600 S
1288 5600 South, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
890 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6954 S 880 E
6954 880 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2440 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This gorgeous townhome features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Fort Union Blvd, I-215 & many restaurants! It offers 3 bedrooms and 3
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Top Floor Ft. Union Condo 1br 1bath - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor apartment. Views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5390 Tonalea Dr
5390 Tonalea Drive, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1111 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Murray Townhome - THE WILLOWS - Property Id: 313218 Great condo on relaxing Cottonwood Creek… 2 bedrooms and extra sitting room, fireplace, balcony deck that overlooks Creek and a deck on the main floor… washer and dryer, one
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
80 West Inglenook Drive
80 Inglenook Drive, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
754 sqft
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
5902 S. Tahnia Bay - Downstairs
5902 S Tahnia Bay, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
Newly remodeled and modernly updated downstairs unit is available today! ALL utilities included (water, sewer, garbage, gas, power, basic internet). Central & easy location in Murray. Walking distance to Restaurants, Grocery, Bus stop, Gym, etc...
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1292 E 5600 S
1292 5600 South, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
660 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
42 W Lester Avenue F-18
42 West Lester Avenue, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Spacious condo newly remodeled located in Murray - Property Id: 235110 Beautiful Property located near Fashion Place Mall, Golf course and Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Little Cottonwood
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTCottonwood Heights, UTRiverton, UTKearns, UTBluffdale, UTLehi, UTNorth Salt Lake, UT