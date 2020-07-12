/
murray north
196 Apartments for rent in Murray North, Murray, UT
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
19 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
23 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
1 Unit Available
5560 S Capri Dr
5560 Capri Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2815 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bed - 1.75 bath Home for Rent in Murray .
Results within 1 mile of Murray North
27 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
8 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$973
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Creek Estates
309 E 4500 S, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek Estates in Murray. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Riverfront
745 W Fine Dr, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riverfront in South Salt Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
60 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
12 Units Available
Atherton Park
4545 S Atherton Dr, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$980
1014 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and fireplaces. Ample community offerings, including a pool and fitness studio. Near I-15 for an easy commute. Close to Taylorsville Town Center for shopping and dining.
25 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
23 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$869
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
18 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$979
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
23 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$901
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
20 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$909
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1031 sqft
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$918
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
1 Unit Available
3701 S Gowan Ln
3701 S Gowan Ln, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
*Move-in special, Half off first month's rent. OAC!* Spacious townhouse, located near 3700 South and West Temple! Just a short walk to Trax. The house's floor plan boasts 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, a very spacious interior, granite in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3714 S Balmossie Dr
3714 Balmossie Drive, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1590 sqft
Fantastic town home within walking distance to Trax! End unit with a lots of windows and daylight throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 cars garage, vaulted ceilings, family room balcony, master bath, walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
3859 Canyon River Way
3859 Canyon River Way, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1232 sqft
**Currently Occupied** Please call for showing! Top Floor Unit with a Great View. Vaulted Ceilings, Lots of Natural Light coming in. Great Master Bath. Living room has a Beautiful Gas Fireplace to cozy up to on cold Winter Nights.
1 Unit Available
5987 Bluestone Cir.
5987 Bluestone, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Ideal Location; Three Bedroom Home in Murray-$1600 - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Murray. Two Car Garage; Fenced Yard; Very Clean. Located Minutes from freeway. -3 bedroom -Very Clean - Garage -W/D Hookups -Central Air House is approx.
1 Unit Available
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28
4500 Atherton Drive, Taylorsville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
4500 Atherton Dr Unit 28 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 bed Condo in Taylorsville! - Spacious 2 level condo in fabulous location in Taylorsville! Includes 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
194 E 4800 S
194 4800 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$749
682 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath studio apartment is located in an accessible neighborhood that is close to everything. This home is pet-friendly and the lease includes a refrigerator, stove, and microwave.
