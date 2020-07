Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool online portal cats allowed carport concierge parking 24hr laundry hot tub package receiving

James Pointe Apartments located in Murray, Utah offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Choose between one of our classic or premium homes featuring new maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, customized accent walls, brushed nickel hardware, two-inch blinds and hardwood style flooring. Our freshly landscaped grounds are home to a swimming pool with sundeck lounging, a sports court, 24-hour strength and cardio center, a community clubhouse and so much more! James Pointe is conveniently located near Fashion Place Mall, is in the superior Murray School District, and has easy access to Interstate 15 and Interstate 215.

Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!