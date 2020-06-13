/
3 bedroom apartments
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Murray, UT
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
555 E 6170 S
555 East 6170 South, Murray, UT
Beautiful Murray home for rent!! - Location, location, location!! This immaculate rambler just hit the market for rent!! This home is bright and cheery with lots of natural sunlight engulfing the home. Home has been updated throughout.
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
777 E. Arrowhead Ln
777 East Arrowhead Lane, Murray, UT
Stunning Home in Excellent Location! - 777 E.
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.
Cottonwood West
1 Unit Available
1288 E 5600 S
1288 5600 South, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
890 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Murray Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
832 E. Three Fountains Drive #184
832 Three Fountains Drive, Murray, UT
4 Bedroom Townhome at Three Fountains in Murray - This Spacious Townhome in the Well Groomed Three Fountains - Cottonwood Community is Ready for Move In. 3000 Square Feet of Recently Remodeled Living Space. The 4 Bedrooms and 3.
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.
Murray North
1 Unit Available
5560 S Capri Dr
5560 Capri Drive, Murray, UT
Newly remodeled 4 bed - 1.75 bath Home for Rent in Murray .
Murray South
1 Unit Available
616 East 5600 South
616 5600 South, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1545 sqft
This Beautifully updated home has 3 bedrooms PLUS an office! Gorgeous hardwood floors were just refinished. Very bright, open kitchen with a bar area as well as dining area.
Little Cottonwood
1 Unit Available
6272 S 400 E
6272 400 East, Murray, UT
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement.
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
24 E Hanauer Place
24 Hanauer Place, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1685 sqft
24 E Hanauer Place - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has extra space to enjoy! This home offers an amazing open floor plan, with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the living room, vaulted ceilings, and amazing kitchen space! The French doors, in
Results within 1 mile of Murray
North Union Fort
55 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1331 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
Taylorsville East
68 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Spring Country
19 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
Driftwood Park
3945 S 700 W, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Driftwood Park offers one, two and three bedroom and Townhome one-of-a-kind foorplans, with extreme closet space, washer/dryer hook-ups, on-site clothes care center, covered parking, private patios, swimming pool and a fenced playground fortress.
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
30 West 7500 South
30 7500 South, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1123 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated condo in a highly sought after area with carpet throughout. Centrally located in the Salt Lake valley, and located within just minutes of I-15, I-215, and Trax.
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
295 East Hill Avenue
295 E Hill Ave, Millcreek, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Come and see our remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 bath apartment (unit 12). The complex is being updated inside and out. Nice, bright and clean with loaded kitchen and fireplace. Washer & dryer hookups. Close to schools, shopping and freeway access.
Union Park
1 Unit Available
7475 700 East
7475 700 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
In order to find this location Google 7475 South 700 East The actual available rental is 729 building Video Tour: https://youtu.be/a_8aCDF9xzQ This is a brand new construction location. Be the first to enjoy this wonderful town home community.
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.
