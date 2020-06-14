Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

144 Apartments for rent in Murray, UT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Murray renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$941
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Results within 1 mile of Murray
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Millcreek
5 Units Available
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$877
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Spring Country
18 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Butler West
16 Units Available
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Salt Lake City
28 Units Available
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$904
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Thornhill Park
1680 Thornhill Dr, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
750 sqft
Within walking distance of Crossroads of Taylorsville. Apartments feature wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, fitness center, and a hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Millcreek
2 Units Available
Sunnyvale
764 W 3940 S, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With lush carpeting, spacious layouts and designer features, this community offers a trendy vibe. Each home offers a washer and dryer with stainless steel appliances, as well as on-site fitness center, resort pool and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
North Cottonwood Heights
27 Units Available
Royal Farms
2102 E 6655 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,029
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
947 sqft
Pet-friendly, centrally air-conditioned homes with gas fireplaces and private balconies or patios. Common amenities include a heated pool and indoor spa. Close to I-215 and local culinary delights.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Midvale Park
32 Units Available
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$825
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
754 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes located against the Wasatch Mountain Range with easy access to Midvale. Community has a racquetball court, heated outdoor swimming pool and landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,036
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Midvale Park
41 Units Available
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1173 sqft
Luxurious amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and extra storage. Units offer walk-in closets, large bedrooms and patio. Community has pool, lounge and sundeck.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Murray, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Murray renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

