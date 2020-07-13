192 Apartments for rent in Murray, UT with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Murray apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
23 Units Available
Murray North
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Murray North
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$991
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
19 Units Available
Murray North
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Murray South
Stillwater Apartments
5560 S Vine St, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$893
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
821 sqft
Beautiful grounds near I-15, I-215 and the Fashion Place Mall. Fantastic upgrades including a large swimming pool, hot tub and sundeck. Recently renovated to include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
Cottonwood Creek Estates
309 E 4500 S, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek Estates in Murray. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Little Cottonwood
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$928
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
23 Units Available
Murray Northeast
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$901
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience downtown living with convenient and relaxing apartment amenities, including faux hardwood floors, marble bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Property features attached one- and two-car garages and professional management. Near Murray Park and State Street.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood West
4973 S Eastridge Ln Apt 181
4973 South Eastridge Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
2 Bd 2 Bath 1144 Sq Ft Condo - Spacious Floor Plan on this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo. Newer Carpet. Great Location in Murray. Large Family Room with Balcony Overlooking the Beautifully Landscaped Common Grounds. Great Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
4762 S 700 E #123
4762 700 East, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 BD 1 BTH Condo - Master bedroom overlooks Big Cottonwood Creek. With the tranquil sounds of water flowing down the creek, this home-sweet-home is indeed worth coming home to everyday. Enjoy the spacious bedrooms and amenities*.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murray South
5390 Tonalea Dr
5390 Tonalea Drive, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1111 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Murray Townhome - THE WILLOWS - Property Id: 313218 Great condo on relaxing Cottonwood Creek… 2 bedrooms and extra sitting room, fireplace, balcony deck that overlooks Creek and a deck on the main floor… washer and dryer, one

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murray West
5987 Bluestone Cir.
5987 Bluestone, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Ideal Location; Three Bedroom Home in Murray-$1600 - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Murray. Two Car Garage; Fenced Yard; Very Clean. Located Minutes from freeway. -3 bedroom -Very Clean - Garage -W/D Hookups -Central Air House is approx.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Murray West
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Little Cottonwood
6272 S 400 E
6272 400 East, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1892 sqft
6272 S 400 E - Dont miss your chance to see this charming home! This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a large family room in the basement.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
4685 South Hanauer Street
4685 South Hanauer Street, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
700 sqft
For lease is a completely renovated, gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath in Murray! Features include: -2 bedrooms -1 bath -Brand new flooring and carpet! -New kitchen with custom cabinets, backsplash and beautiful granite countertops -Brand new stainless

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Murray Northeast
4772 Atwood Boulevard
4772 South Atwood Boulevard, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Murray. Amenities included: dishwasher, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, yard, and shared shed, 1-car garage. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Murray
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Butler West
Santa Fe Apartments
1550 Fort Union Blvd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
871 sqft
Minutes away from major ski resorts in Utah, these one- and two-bedroom cable-ready homes feature central air conditioning and private balconies. Resident amenities include a business center and basketball courts. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
South Salt Lake City
Eight20 Apartments
820 W Timbercreek Way, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$870
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
903 sqft
Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake City with easy access to I-15, I-80 and I-215. Property offers stunning views of the Rocky Mountains and amenities like a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
8 Units Available
Millcreek
Riverbend Apartments
845 W 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$973
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
910 sqft
Minutes from Sunnyvale Park and the waterway. Recently renovated apartments featuring a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly community. A full business center on site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
9 Units Available
Midvale Park
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$990
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
11 Units Available
Millcreek
Fox Point in Old Farm
514 E 4090 S, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$955
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
951 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Fox Point in Old Farm is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
25 Units Available
Spring Country
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Millcreek
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,184
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Meadowbrook Station Apartments is located right next to the TRAX Meadowbrook Station,
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Spring Country
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.
City Guide for Murray, UT

Light, fluffy powder for skiing, wide open desert for rock climbing, and an urban metropolis rife with restaurants, shopping and nightlife. What more do you need in a city?! Add to this the fact that Murray, Utah, sits 10 miles outside Salt Lake City, giving you all the amenities of the big city while maintaining the safety and comfort of a small-town suburb. If you’re thinking about moving to Murray, UT— or maybe you already live there and just want an apartment upgrade— you need to know where the best spots to live are, how much everything costs and which places require and deposit and lease. Ready to join the roughly 47,000 proud residents who call this vibrant little city home? Great! Then start searching through this super-handy apartment guide, because we guarantee our listings behold the perfect Murray apartment for you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Murray, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Murray apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

