Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

168 Apartments for rent in Murray, UT with garage

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
Madrona Townhomes
4560 S 700 E, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience downtown living with convenient and relaxing apartment amenities, including faux hardwood floors, marble bathtubs and spacious walk-in closets. Property features attached one- and two-car garages and professional management. Near Murray Park and State Street.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Murray South
1 Unit Available
5418 Willow Lane
5418 Willow Lane, Murray, UT
2 Bedrooms
$995
890 sqft
Come view this nice 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs condo situated in the Willows Community in Murray. It features air conditioning, a balcony and ceiling fans. The galley kitchen has all appliances including a dishwasher and disposal.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove #4
6002 Liberty Oaks Cove, Murray, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 3/4 Bathroom Town home - Beautiful town home in a quiet tucked away community. Great floor plan with master, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Big bedrooms with nice closest.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray Northeast
1 Unit Available
777 E. Arrowhead Ln
777 East Arrowhead Lane, Murray, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2289 sqft
Stunning Home in Excellent Location! - 777 E.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Murray West
1 Unit Available
6613 South 630 West
6613 630 West, Murray, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
6613 South 630 West Available 06/29/20 !!Home Sweet Home!! 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom - This classy yet contemporary 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home is located in a quiet, tucked away neighborhood, with easy access to everything.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Spring Country
18 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
South Salt Lake City
27 Units Available
Mountain Shadows
3825 S 700 W, South Salt Lake, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1027 sqft
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Mountain Shadows, Salt Lake City, UT.
Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Millcreek
30 Units Available
Preston Hollow
4150 S 300 E, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,036
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1013 sqft
One and two bedroom apartments with spacious, open-concept floor plans, vaulted ceilings and tile fireplaces. Community features a swimming pool and hot tub. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Salt Lake City
21 Units Available
ViA
3808 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
$899
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1064 sqft
This beautiful, pet-friendly community provides residents with an on-site gym, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The Southgate Shopping Center is just moments away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Millcreek
6 Units Available
Tapestry
852 E 3900 S, Millcreek, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1516 sqft
Apartment amenities include attached two-car garages, high-end real-wood cabinets and garden soaking tubs. Community features professional management, flexible lease terms and online maintenance requests. Located close to Fashion Place Mall and Temple Square.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Spring Country
4 Units Available
Park East Apartments
1709 East Murray Holladay Rd, Holladay, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,495
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1025 sqft
Conveniently situated next to Creekside Park. Luxurious apartments feature a bathtub, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Tenants enjoy a playground and parking, and community is pet-friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Union Park
1 Unit Available
7475 700 East
7475 700 East, Midvale, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
In order to find this location Google 7475 South 700 East The actual available rental is 729 building Video Tour: https://youtu.be/a_8aCDF9xzQ This is a brand new construction location. Be the first to enjoy this wonderful town home community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S
975 Essex Court Way, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2135 sqft
975 E Essex Court Way #4 6950 S Available 07/04/20 4 Bd 2 Bath Townhome Over 2100 sq ft - Upgrades Through-out. Spacious 4 Bedroom End Unit Townhome. Vaulted Ceilings with Skylights. 2 Patios. 2 Car Garage.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
North Union Fort
1 Unit Available
679 East Villager Lane - 1
679 E Villager Ln, Midvale, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2386 sqft
Cozy & spacious 4bed/3bath model home minutes from the best of Midvale's urban & suburban life! Please TEXT Sonia 801.903.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Midvale Park
1 Unit Available
6906 Suzanne Drive
6906 Suzanne Drive, Midvale, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2870 sqft
Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Millcreek
1 Unit Available
1175 E Range Rd
1175 Range Road, Millcreek, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Salt Lake City this beautiful home features hardwood flooring, stainless steal appliances, vaulted ceilings, a family room, a basement and a walk in closet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Fairmont
7 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
$
Westbrook
33 Units Available
Woodgate Apartments at Jordan Landing
3851 Cobble Ridge Dr, West Jordan, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,033
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1033 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have private patio/balcony, in-home washer/dryer and large bedrooms. Community is located close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to I-215 and I-15.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Murray, UT

Murray apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

