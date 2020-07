Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room dog park 24hr gym parking bike storage garage media room cats allowed accessible elevator pool bbq/grill business center car charging game room hot tub internet access key fob access

Schedule your tour today! We are accepting in-person tours and virtual tours by appointment. Please schedule yours today. METRO AT FIRECLAY Our upscale Murray apartment community offers breathtaking one and two-bedroom homes. Plant your roots at Metro at Fireclay, a modern apartment community in Murray where living car-free is easy. Walk out your door and hop on TRAX for an effortless trip downtown, hang out in our retro arcade room, or hide away from it all in our brand-new theater room. Whatever your scene, you'll find it here. Metro at Fireclay combines all the best parts of urban living by the Murray TRAX station together for you, to make your life better.