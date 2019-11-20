All apartments in University Park
4150 Druid Lane

4150 Druid Lane, University Park, TX 75205

dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Situated in University Park, one of Dallas’ most beautiful and affluent neighborhoods, Druid Townhomes provides residents with charming boutique style-living. Druid Townhomes are located directly across from the Highland Park High School, two blocks from Southern Methodist University, and just a few blocks from Snider Plaza, Knox-Henderson, and Highland Park Village providing access to some of Dallas’ best restaurants and shopping opportunities. Featuring three bedroom townhomes, the floor plans are inviting and comfortable providing modern interior amenities with a nostalgic feel.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Does 4150 Druid Lane have any available units?
4150 Druid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 4150 Druid Lane have?
Some of 4150 Druid Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Druid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Druid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Druid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4150 Druid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 4150 Druid Lane offer parking?
No, 4150 Druid Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4150 Druid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Druid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Druid Lane have a pool?
No, 4150 Druid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Druid Lane have accessible units?
No, 4150 Druid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Druid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Druid Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4150 Druid Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4150 Druid Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

