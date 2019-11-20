4150 Druid Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Situated in University Park, one of Dallas’ most beautiful and affluent neighborhoods, Druid Townhomes provides residents with charming boutique style-living. Druid Townhomes are located directly across from the Highland Park High School, two blocks from Southern Methodist University, and just a few blocks from Snider Plaza, Knox-Henderson, and Highland Park Village providing access to some of Dallas’ best restaurants and shopping opportunities. Featuring three bedroom townhomes, the floor plans are inviting and comfortable providing modern interior amenities with a nostalgic feel.