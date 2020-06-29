Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport 24hr gym parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments internet cafe lobby online portal

***At this time, we are conducting tours virtually only. Please call/text or email to request a virtual tour. Please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments, a unique and exciting residential community that offers one- and two-bedroom apartments.Situated on over 10 acres of lush, beautiful landscaping, our community delivers the dream-home experience you've always wanted in combination with a gorgeous location. Each of these Tyler, Texas apartments contain thoughtful design touches, as well as a range of amenities and conveniences that not only add a flare of luxury to everyday life, but help make it simpler, too. Your new home features a full kitchen with modern appliances, connections for full-sized laundry machines, a fireplace, large closet spaces, built-in bookshelves, and vaulted ceilings.