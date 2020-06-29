All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like The Woodlands.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
The Woodlands
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:53 PM

The Woodlands

Open Now until 6pm
400 Old Grande Blvd · (713) 561-3462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0912 · Avail. Aug 22

$709

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 0914 · Avail. Aug 21

$711

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit 0408 · Avail. Aug 16

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1516 · Avail. Jul 14

$868

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 1502 · Avail. now

$876

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 28

$877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woodlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
***At this time, we are conducting tours virtually only. Please call/text or email to request a virtual tour. Please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments, a unique and exciting residential community that offers one- and two-bedroom apartments.Situated on over 10 acres of lush, beautiful landscaping, our community delivers the dream-home experience you've always wanted in combination with a gorgeous location. Each of these Tyler, Texas apartments contain thoughtful design touches, as well as a range of amenities and conveniences that not only add a flare of luxury to everyday life, but help make it simpler, too. Your new home features a full kitchen with modern appliances, connections for full-sized laundry machines, a fireplace, large closet spaces, built-in bookshelves, and vaulted ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee, $50 common area maint fee at move in and renewal
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Reserved parking and Carports available. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woodlands have any available units?
The Woodlands has 10 units available starting at $709 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Woodlands have?
Some of The Woodlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woodlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Woodlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woodlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woodlands is pet friendly.
Does The Woodlands offer parking?
Yes, The Woodlands offers parking.
Does The Woodlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woodlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woodlands have a pool?
Yes, The Woodlands has a pool.
Does The Woodlands have accessible units?
Yes, The Woodlands has accessible units.
Does The Woodlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with dishwashers.
Does The Woodlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Woodlands?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 78830
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity