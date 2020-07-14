All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like Arbors on Chimney Rock.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
Arbors on Chimney Rock
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Arbors on Chimney Rock

323 Chimney Rock Dr · (903) 228-3572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0327 · Avail. Aug 2

$796

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 1322 · Avail. Jul 26

$806

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 0522 · Avail. Jul 19

$811

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1712 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 1612 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 0414 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors on Chimney Rock.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
The Arbors On Chimney Rock
This property is lush and full of beautiful trees, along with a quaint creek that flows through the middle, making the property a perfect place for evening walks. Our local mall, dining, and entertainment are also within walking distance! Our community offers a welcoming atmosphere with a refreshing pool and tennis court. Our fitness center also provides a place to stay in shape. Call for a personal tour of our community.

We are a family-friendly, gated community, centrally located in the heart of Tyler, Texas! We pride ourselves with friendly office staff and an outstanding maintenance team. The one and two bedroom apartment homes offer washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and covered parking. Whether you are a student, in the workforce, or both, we are no more than a 15-minute driving distance from all of Tyler's hot spots, schools, and businesses.

The Arbors On Chimney Rock...there's no other place to be!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $75 (1 bedroom), $225 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors on Chimney Rock have any available units?
Arbors on Chimney Rock has 11 units available starting at $796 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbors on Chimney Rock have?
Some of Arbors on Chimney Rock's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors on Chimney Rock currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors on Chimney Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors on Chimney Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors on Chimney Rock is pet friendly.
Does Arbors on Chimney Rock offer parking?
Yes, Arbors on Chimney Rock offers parking.
Does Arbors on Chimney Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbors on Chimney Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors on Chimney Rock have a pool?
Yes, Arbors on Chimney Rock has a pool.
Does Arbors on Chimney Rock have accessible units?
No, Arbors on Chimney Rock does not have accessible units.
Does Arbors on Chimney Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors on Chimney Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbors on Chimney Rock have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbors on Chimney Rock has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Arbors on Chimney Rock?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr
Tyler, TX 75701
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 78830
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity