Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

This property is lush and full of beautiful trees, along with a quaint creek that flows through the middle, making the property a perfect place for evening walks. Our local mall, dining, and entertainment are also within walking distance! Our community offers a welcoming atmosphere with a refreshing pool and tennis court. Our fitness center also provides a place to stay in shape. Call for a personal tour of our community.



We are a family-friendly, gated community, centrally located in the heart of Tyler, Texas! We pride ourselves with friendly office staff and an outstanding maintenance team. The one and two bedroom apartment homes offer washer and dryer connections, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and covered parking. Whether you are a student, in the workforce, or both, we are no more than a 15-minute driving distance from all of Tyler's hot spots, schools, and businesses.



The Arbors On Chimney Rock...there's no other place to be!