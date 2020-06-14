Apartment List
/
TX
/
tyler
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tyler renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
30 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
162 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
933 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Highlands
8 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1302 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
46 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
9 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
City Guide for Tyler, TX

Howdy, Tex, and congrats for stumbling upon the virtual home for your Tyler, Texas apartment hunting exploits! Known around the country as the “Rose Capital of the World” for its prominent role in the … wait for it … rose-growing industry, Tyler is an increasingly popular residential destination for East Texans. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because we have the answers to all your questions about life in Tyler.

Who is Tyler, anyway?

The city is named after Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, who has often cited East Texas as the inspiration for ditties like “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” and “Sweet Emotion.”

But not really. The city’s namesake is in honor of John Tyler, who held some office called “President of the United States” a few years back and was influential in getting the Lone Star State admitted into the union in 1845. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tyler, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tyler renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTyler 3 BedroomsTyler Apartments with Balcony
Tyler Apartments with GarageTyler Apartments with GymTyler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTyler Apartments with ParkingTyler Apartments with Pool
Tyler Apartments with Washer-DryerTyler Dog Friendly ApartmentsTyler Luxury PlacesTyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College