Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$646
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$787
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
39 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 10 at 08:40am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
519 S Palace Avenue
519 S Palace Ave, Tyler, TX
Studio
$750
550 sqft
This upstairs unit is located in the historic azalea district on the street across from the McClendon House. It's a comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath unit and is immediately available.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
Available Now! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends. This home features a two spacious family rooms and a open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1126 E Dawson Street
1126 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1036 sqft
1126 E Dawson Street Available 08/12/20 Charming 2 Bedroom in Tyler coming soon! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, spacious living area, separate formal dining with breakfast bar leading into large kitchen with corner sink,

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3103 Silkwood Dr.
3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD.

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8142 Tina
8142 Tina Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1382 sqft
8142 Tina Available 08/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom in South Tyler! - Wonderful location in South Tyler! 3 Bedroom,1.5 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3516 Betts
3516 Betts St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1032 sqft
3516 Betts Available 04/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Come take a look at this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport home perfect for your family. It has lots of character from the moment you walk in the front door.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3306 Greg Ln
3306 Greg Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1262 sqft
3306 Greg Ln Available 04/22/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport home in Tyler! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of space that is perfect for your family! Spacious

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
403 W Heritage Dr
403 W Heritage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1906 sqft
Convenient South Tyler location. Close to Target, Walmart and Cumberland mall.
Results within 5 miles of Tyler

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
14659 CR 2191 #104
14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1202 sqft
14659 CR 2191 #104 Available 08/01/20 14659 CR 2191 #104 - **PLEASE NOTE** This unit is not available for a July move-in. It is available for an August move-in. It is currently available for a scheduled showing.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6903 La Hacienda
6903 La Hacienda Dr, Smith County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1832 sqft
6903 La Hacienda Available 08/11/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Remodel in Flint! Coming Soon! - Stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home that has everything your family needs! This home has been completely remodeled and has an open design concept that

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
19051 Winstar
19051 Winstar Dr, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
19051 Winstar Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Flint! Coming Soon! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has everything your growing family needs with open design featuring three large bedrooms! The spacious kitchen will make food prep

1 of 27

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.
Results within 10 miles of Tyler

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.

