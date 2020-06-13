/
/
athens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Athens, TX📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Athena Garden Apartments
900 E Corsicana, Athens, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
967 sqft
Athena Garden Apartments is nestled among plenty of trees and greenery on the East side of Athens and convenient to TVCC and Downtown.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Summit Apartments
2100 State Hwy 31 E, Athens, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Summit Apartments offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. The Summit sits on the highest point in Athens with a great view of our East Texas Tree line.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
410 Carroll St
410 South Carroll Street, Athens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1186 sqft
UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME WITH A COVERED PATIO LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN ATHENS, CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING. ONLY ONE PET THAT IS LESS THAN 40 POUNDS ALLOWED WITH A $500 PET DEPOSIT. CERTAIN BREEDS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED DUE TO INSURANCE COVERAGE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
201 Flat Creek Rd - 1
201 Flat Creek Rd, Athens, TX
Studio
$540
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Flat Creek Rd - 1 in Athens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
201 Flat Creek Rd - 77
201 Flat Creek Road, Athens, TX
Studio
$540
350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Flat Creek Rd - 77 in Athens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
109 Hodge Street
109 Hodge Street, Athens, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1216 sqft
COMING SOON! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in Athens Texas and is currently under renovations it will feature many upgrades throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Athens
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
8650 FM 2494
8650 FM 2494, Henderson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1648 sqft
LOCATED JUST OUTSIDE OF ATHENS PROVIDING PEACE AND QUIET FROM A BUSY LIFE. VERY SPACIOUS MANUFACTURED HOME WITH A PORCH ACROSS THE ENTIRE FRONT, PERFECT FOR RELAXING. PROPANE IS USED FOR HEAT AND WATER HEATER.
Results within 10 miles of Athens
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11201 Willow St
11201 Willow St, Brownsboro, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 baths Lots of Living Space - Property Id: 299236 Beautiful house located in East Texas, 15 minutes from Athens,Tx. And 20 min. From Tyler, Tx. 25 minutes from Canton, Tx.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
411 Edgar
411 Edgar Street, Eustace, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
968 sqft
Country home in the middle of town perfect for just starting out or retiring! 2 bedroom 1 bath. Freshly painted, new carpet. Come check it out close to the lake in Award Winning Eustace School District. No PETS !
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Athens rentals listed on Apartment List is $810.
Some of the colleges located in the Athens area include Trinity Valley Community College, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas Theological Seminary, and Eastfield College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.