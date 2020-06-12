/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM
29 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$981
1062 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$944
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1040 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
9 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1294 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
29 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
50 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
167 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
933 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
The Highlands
9 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$732
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$980
973 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
The Highlands
7 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$884
950 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$906
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
47 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 S. Peach Ave.
314 S Peach Ave, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
314 S. Peach Ave. Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon- 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Tyler! - Coming Soon- 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Tyler! Just wait until you see this truly delightful updated home near schools, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 E Dawson Street
1126 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1036 sqft
1126 E Dawson Street Available 08/12/20 Charming 2 Bedroom in Tyler coming soon! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home features hardwood floors, spacious living area, separate formal dining with breakfast bar leading into large kitchen with corner sink,
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3
2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
Unit #3 is a 2/2 w/Office type A floor plan located on the 1st level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Azalea Residential Historic District
1 Unit Available
314 Mockingbird
314 Mockingbird Ln, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1346 sqft
his absolutely charming home offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a detached, one-car garage. The house was built in the 1930s and has so much personality! The property is beautifully landscaped and lends to the home's wonderful curb appeal.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.
Results within 1 mile of Tyler
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1538 CR 1128
1538 County Road 1128, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
2 BR Mobil Home 1538 CR 1128, Tyler 75704 - Property Id: 296184 Mobil Home in nice quiet County Setting, past airport in Tyler Tx on 1/3 acre of land Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1935 D Cotten Rd,
1935 Cotten Rd, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
1935 D - Property Id: 298065 2 BR 1 Bath Duplex off 64 West on Cotten Rd, furnished you pay electricity and water Mowing and garbage pickup is paid by owner Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Similar Pages
Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTyler 3 BedroomsTyler Apartments with Balcony
Tyler Apartments with GarageTyler Apartments with GymTyler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTyler Apartments with ParkingTyler Apartments with Pool