Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 PM

10 Studio Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX

Studio apartments could offer the best of Tyler living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$618
490 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7100 RICHFIELD
7100 Richfield Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$825
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7100 RICHFIELD in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
519 S Palace Avenue
519 S Palace Ave, Tyler, TX
Studio
$975
550 sqft
All Bills Paid (minus internet and cable)! This upstairs unit is located in the historic azalea district on the street across from the McClendon House. It's a comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath unit and is immediately available.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
The Cumberland Estates
1750 CENTENNIAL #108
1750 Centennial Pkwy, Tyler, TX
Studio
$1,595
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1750 CENTENNIAL #108 in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Tyler

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
12017 B CR 46
12017 County Road 46, Smith County, TX
Studio
$850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12017 B CR 46 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
15542 CR 178
15542 County Road 178, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,495
1450 sqft
Upscale like-new duplexes with beautiful finishes, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage available for immediate occupancy. Located near Grande and HWY 49 with easy access to everything that S.
Results within 5 miles of Tyler

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6930 CR 1215
6930 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6930 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
7014 CR 1215
7014 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7014 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6822 CR 1215
6822 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6822 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Tyler

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
10833 CR 152W
10833 County Road 152 W, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,300
1330 sqft
New duplex built in 2018. Fresh, clean colors. Peaceful country setting. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile throughout, many other upgrades. Open floor plan with spacious living, kitchen and dining. Bullard ISD owner/agent
City Guide for Tyler, TX

Howdy, Tex, and congrats for stumbling upon the virtual home for your Tyler, Texas apartment hunting exploits! Known around the country as the “Rose Capital of the World” for its prominent role in the … wait for it … rose-growing industry, Tyler is an increasingly popular residential destination for East Texans. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because we have the answers to all your questions about life in Tyler.

Who is Tyler, anyway?

The city is named after Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, who has often cited East Texas as the inspiration for ditties like “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” and “Sweet Emotion.”

But not really. The city’s namesake is in honor of John Tyler, who held some office called “President of the United States” a few years back and was influential in getting the Lone Star State admitted into the union in 1845. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Tyler, TX

Studio apartments could offer the best of Tyler living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Tyler during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

