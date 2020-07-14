Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony furnished carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center guest suite online portal package receiving

Welcome to Marabella Apartment Homes located in beautiful Tyler, Texas. Enjoy our beautiful community that includes a swimming pool with a hot tub to relax, outdoor area for entertaining, play ground to help the family unwind, and a spectacular fitness center to help burn off the stress.We are conveniently located to Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler, East Texas Medical Center and so much. We're close to Broadway Square Mall, Times Square Shopping Center, Loop 323 and Rice Elementary. Our professional office and maintenance team is ready to help you! We are dedicated to provide quality homes and the best customer service. We invite you in today for a tour! We offer one, two and three bedrooms.