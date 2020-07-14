All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like Marabella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
Marabella
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Marabella

Open Now until 6pm
6003 Old Bullard Rd · (903) 345-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0124 · Avail. Aug 8

$840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0272 · Avail. Aug 7

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0276 · Avail. Aug 2

$880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 22+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0294 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marabella.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
furnished
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Marabella Apartment Homes located in beautiful Tyler, Texas. Enjoy our beautiful community that includes a swimming pool with a hot tub to relax, outdoor area for entertaining, play ground to help the family unwind, and a spectacular fitness center to help burn off the stress.We are conveniently located to Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler, East Texas Medical Center and so much. We're close to Broadway Square Mall, Times Square Shopping Center, Loop 323 and Rice Elementary. Our professional office and maintenance team is ready to help you! We are dedicated to provide quality homes and the best customer service. We invite you in today for a tour! We offer one, two and three bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $150-$200
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Covered parking: $20/month, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marabella have any available units?
Marabella has 26 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Marabella have?
Some of Marabella's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marabella currently offering any rent specials?
Marabella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marabella pet-friendly?
Yes, Marabella is pet friendly.
Does Marabella offer parking?
Yes, Marabella offers parking.
Does Marabella have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marabella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marabella have a pool?
Yes, Marabella has a pool.
Does Marabella have accessible units?
No, Marabella does not have accessible units.
Does Marabella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marabella has units with dishwashers.
Does Marabella have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marabella has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Marabella?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr
Tyler, TX 75701
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity