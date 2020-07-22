Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 AM
10 Apartments For Rent Near SFASU
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
31 Units Available
Brick Maze
2805 North St, Nacogdoches, TX
Studio
$450
263 sqft
1 Bedroom
$550
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
794 sqft
Brick Maze Apartments in Nacogdoches, TX brings you to the hub better living. Our thriving community is enhanced by endless local attractions and the ideal combination of personal, and community amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Creekside Lane B - 1
1515 Creekside Lane, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1600 sqft
SFA Student Housing--- Each Home 3 Bed 3.5 Bath, $550 Per Room with shared common areas. All bills paid with $180 cap on utilities. Get Luxury for Less.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3122 Everwood Trail A - 1
3122 Everwood Trail, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1600 sqft
SFA Student Housing--- Each Home 3 Bed 3.5 Bath, $550 Per Room with shared common areas. All bills paid with $180 cap on utilities. Get Luxury for Less.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Parrott Drive - 105
218 Parrott Drive, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
For Lease--Nacogdoches (Behind Bottlecap Restaurant) New Construction 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplexes will feature: All kitchen appliance, Full size washer/dryer, Private parking,Fenced-in private backyard, covered back patio, and much more.
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
309 Townsend Avenue
309 Townsend Avenue, Nacogdoches, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1695 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath. This must be home conveniently located inside the loop in Nacogdoches features an open kitchen dining room area. Brand new floors and fresh paint throughout the home.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2325 Pearl St. - 1
2325 Pearl Street, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplexes Conveniently Located With-in Walking Distance of SFA. Enjoy a peaceful and quiet setting with covered parking and private laundry. The homes also include a back patio, and all of your kitchen appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1118 East Main Street - 1
1118 East Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
750 sqft
Extra large one bedroom one bath unit. That features open living room kitchen area downstairs and private bedroom and bathroom upstairs. The unit has been remodeled complete with fresh paint and lighting fixtures + new flooring.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2423 Elizabeth Street
2423 Elizabeth Street, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath Nice size home for a small family, conveniently located. The home has a nice layout with a huge backyard. 2 Bedroom 1 bath Nice size home for a small family, conveniently located. The home has a nice layout with a huge backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
108 E. Seale St - 12
108 East Seale Street, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartments. Apartments are located close to everything Nacogdoches has to offer. Apartments have: central air and heat, large walk-in closet, plenty of parking, and all kitchen appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
403 Ritchie Street
403 North Ritchie Street, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
957 sqft
Two bedroom one bath updated home. Great spacious floor plan sitting on an extra large lot.