/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Highlands
9 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
600 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
675 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
750 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
720 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
638 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
30 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
668 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
162 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
474 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
721 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
651 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Highlands
8 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
46 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
9 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
863 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
712 S College Ave
712 S College Ave, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
1250 sqft
712 S.
Results within 1 mile of Tyler
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
14538 CR 2191
14538 County Road 2191, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
A really nice, cozy home just became available for rent. The porch and open concept make relaxing easy inside and out. Built in 2012 and outfitted with Whirlpool appliances that include dishwasher, stove and refrigerator.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
3745 Glenda Ave # 10
3745 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck! For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website. This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space $695. Monthly Rent $25. water and trash services $695.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
3513 Glenda Ave #3
3513 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck! For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website. This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space $695. Monthly Rent $25. water and trash services $695.
Results within 5 miles of Tyler
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
18027 Loring Lane
18027 Loring Ln, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
707 sqft
Available Now: 1 Bedroom Town Home for Rent in Lindale! 1 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms 2-story home with brick exterior. Bedroom and full bathroom are upstairs and kitchen, living room, and half bath are downstairs.
Similar Pages
Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTyler 3 BedroomsTyler Apartments with Balcony
Tyler Apartments with GarageTyler Apartments with GymTyler Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTyler Apartments with ParkingTyler Apartments with Pool