/
/
nacogdoches
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM
13 Apartments for rent in Nacogdoches, TX📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
433 Sandra Jean St
433 Sandra Jean Street, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1224 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home. Move in ready. Refrigerator is not included. W/D Connections. HUD not accepted. Please call our office at (936) 634-6321 for more information or to schedule an appointment to view.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2140 Pearl St Unit 202
2140 Pearl Street, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1375 sqft
Great opportunity with this hard to find three (3) bedroom and three (3) bath condo.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1201 E. Austin
1201 East Austin Street, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1526 sqft
Centrally located 3 bed 2 1/2 bath updated townhouse, walking distance to SFA. Close to shopping, banks, schools, medical, and more.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
108 E. Seale St - 12
108 East Seale Street, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartments. Apartments are located close to everything Nacogdoches has to offer. Apartments have: central air and heat, large walk-in closet, plenty of parking, and all kitchen appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1118 East Main Street - 1
1118 East Main Street, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
750 sqft
Extra large one bedroom one bath unit. That features open living room kitchen area downstairs and private bedroom and bathroom upstairs. The unit has been remodeled complete with fresh paint and lighting fixtures + new flooring.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
218 Parrott Drive - 5
218 Parrott Drive, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
For Lease--Nacogdoches (Behind Bottlecap Restaurant) New Construction 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplexes will feature: All kitchen appliance, Full size washer/dryer, Private parking,Fenced-in private backyard, covered back patio, and much more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
823 Lock Street #1
823 Lock St, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Take look at this one bedroom/one bathroom unit secluded on the South end of Nacogdoches. Efficient unit that includes all of your kitchen appliances and air conditioning.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2114 Railroad St.
2114 Railroad Street, Nacogdoches, TX
4 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
Take a look at this totally remodeled home. This 4 bed 1 bath home includes all kitchen appliances and wash/dryer hook ups. This home has ceiling fans in each room, tile floors in the living areas, stainless steel appliances, and brand new cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Railroad St.
2005 Railroad St, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$785
925 sqft
Three bedroom and two have updated home. This home features all kitchen appliances and ceiling fans in each room, There is tile floors through out. Also includes huge backyard.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
309 Townsend Avenue
309 Townsend Avenue, Nacogdoches, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1695 sqft
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath. This must be home conveniently located inside the loop in Nacogdoches features an open kitchen dining room area. Brand new floors and fresh paint throughout the home.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
2325 Pearl St. - 1
2325 Pearl Street, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplexes Conveniently Located With-in Walking Distance of SFA. Enjoy a peaceful and quiet setting with covered parking and private laundry. The homes also include a back patio, and all of your kitchen appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1515 Creekside Lane B - 1
1515 Creekside Lane, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1600 sqft
SFA Student Housing--- Each Home 3 Bed 3.5 Bath, $550 Per Room with shared common areas. All bills paid with $180 cap on utilities. Get Luxury for Less.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3122 Everwood Trail A - 1
3122 Everwood Trail, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1600 sqft
SFA Student Housing--- Each Home 3 Bed 3.5 Bath, $550 Per Room with shared common areas. All bills paid with $180 cap on utilities. Get Luxury for Less.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Nacogdoches rentals listed on Apartment List is $830.
Some of the colleges located in the Nacogdoches area include Stephen F Austin State University, and Kilgore College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nacogdoches from include Kilgore, Whitehouse, and Lufkin.