7 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, TX

Neighborhoods

Beautiful lakes, historic buildings in the downtown streets, and parks that allow off-roading -- these are just a few of the charms in warm and sunny Jacksonville.

East Rusk Street / Beaumont Street: This centrally located Jacksonville neighborhood is a great place to find many single-family homes, apartments, and condos of all shapes and sizes on serene tree-lined streets. Residents love easy access to the historic downtown area, broad Nichols Green Park, Jacksonville Club Lake, and many dining options. Texas BBQ your thing? Whet you appetite.

Cuney: The expansive Cuney neighborhood is a good place to find a little space near the outskirts of the community. It is the perfect spot to discover great single-family homes for rent and a few trailers, as well. You will also love the close proximity to beautiful Lake Acker, Lake Jacksonville and its adjoining park, as well as the Mud Creek Off-Road Park just off Highway 79. Bring your swimsuit and your four-wheel drive, and get ready for some recreational action.