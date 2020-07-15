Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

7 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, TX

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
738 San Antonio Street
738 San Antonio St, Jacksonville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2069 sqft
3BR/2BA/1 Car carport -2069 sq. ft., Built in 1939 & Recently updated. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/738-san-antonio-st-jacksonville-tx-75766-usa/21f63079-983d-41e0-9299-93044a547cc2 (RLNE5926125)

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
529 James
529 James St, Jacksonville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
1229 sqft
Well kept, roomy duplex in quiet area w/ easy access to any place in town. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, dinning room Stove, fridge, dishwasher, CH/A, WD conn., carport & storage room. $675/mo. $675.00 dep. No smokers, no pets.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
122 E Bonita
122 Bonita St, Jacksonville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1150 sqft
Nice Updated Duplex W/ 2 BR, 2 BA, New Appliances, Fresh Paint, Ceramic Floors, Carpet in Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans, W/D Connections, AC/H, Carport for 2 cars, Storage room, Fenced Yard, in an Excellent Neighborhood Environment.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1015 Bryan Street
1015 Bryan St, Jacksonville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1276 sqft
Located two blocks from high school in Jacksonville, this three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage brick home and sitting on approximately one-third acre, shows quite well. The kitchen is equipped with stovetop, oven and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1026 Stagecoach Bend
1026 Stagecoach Bnd, Bullard, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2850 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in Bullard Creek Ranch in highly desired Bullard ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! Upon entry, you will be welcomed by the open concept of the kitchen overlooking a nice sized living area

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
2853 FM 344 E, #D
2853 FM 344 E, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see inside this this brand new steel home. Open plan to big glass looking onto pond. Wooded, peaceful. Plus added $50.00 per month charge for water & trash. 15x30 carport. $1,000 deposit- $450.00 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog run available. P.O.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
805 West Main #201
805 W Main St, Bullard, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1248 sqft
805 West Main #201 - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL going on NOW! Sign a lease for one year at $1295/mo, a two year lease at $1195/mo, or a three year lease at $1145/mo.
City GuideJacksonville
Aliens on Earth? In 2012, a UFO sighting was reported by the local media in Jacksonville, Texas. Some claimed that Google Street View had captured an image of a UFO in its drive-by camera. This report has not been proven to be an actual UFO, but you might want to keep a watch on those Texas skies anyway, just in case.

The community of Jacksonville is a large town located in the country of Cherokee, Texas. It is also the largest city in the Jacksonville Micropolitan Statistical Area of Cherokee County. About 14,500 residents called this bustling community home at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. These fine folks enjoy the scenic rolling hills of Eastern Texas just north of county seat Rusk and south of the community of Tyler.

Moving to Town

Ready to find city apartments in beautiful Jacksonville, Texas? Start the search with at least three weeks to find a spot here, but a month might make the hunt easier. Jacksonville has a number of studio apartments, townhouses for rent, many one bedroom apartment for rent, as well as lots of single-family properties. Many rental properties in this area can be snatched right off the market, so give yourself room to search the newspaper, online listings, and cruise the streets yourself, looking for the home you desire. And when you find it, do bring the kind of information most landlords are going to ask you your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.

Neighborhoods

Beautiful lakes, historic buildings in the downtown streets, and parks that allow off-roading -- these are just a few of the charms in warm and sunny Jacksonville.

East Rusk Street / Beaumont Street: This centrally located Jacksonville neighborhood is a great place to find many single-family homes, apartments, and condos of all shapes and sizes on serene tree-lined streets. Residents love easy access to the historic downtown area, broad Nichols Green Park, Jacksonville Club Lake, and many dining options. Texas BBQ your thing? Whet you appetite.

Cuney: The expansive Cuney neighborhood is a good place to find a little space near the outskirts of the community. It is the perfect spot to discover great single-family homes for rent and a few trailers, as well. You will also love the close proximity to beautiful Lake Acker, Lake Jacksonville and its adjoining park, as well as the Mud Creek Off-Road Park just off Highway 79. Bring your swimsuit and your four-wheel drive, and get ready for some recreational action.

Jump Over to Jacksonville

Leave your snow boots behind when you move to this part of sunny Texas. Hot summers, mellow springs and autumns, and winters that are mild make up the climate here. Like to fish? Lake Jacksonville is rated highly for its crop of Big Mouth Bass.

Rolling green hills, pines, and crystal clear blue lakes are a part of the natural wonders of this community, but man-made amenities are stellar, too. Local shops and businesses thrive along pleasant Commerce Street, the epicenter of historical landmarks, beautiful architecture, and many community festivals throughout each year, such as the annual June Tomato Fest and the Tops in Texas Rodeo, which takes place each July. Some of the most famous landmarks include the aptly named Landmark Hotel and Restaurant as well as the Capital One Bank located in the center of downtown.

You can really enjoy a sweet slice of life here -- Jacksonville is often called the tomato capital of the world because of the high production of tomatoes and tomato products the area provides. There is even a gorgeous red iron rock downtown called the Tomato Bowl built during the Great Depression by artists involved in the Works Progress Administration. That's one tomato that isn't ripe for slicing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Jacksonville?
Apartment Rentals in Jacksonville start at $650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Jacksonville?
Some of the colleges located in the Jacksonville area include Stephen F Austin State University, Trinity Valley Community College, Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Jacksonville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jacksonville from include Tyler, Longview, Palestine, Nacogdoches, and Athens.

