7 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, TX📍
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 35
1 of 36
1 of 15
The community of Jacksonville is a large town located in the country of Cherokee, Texas. It is also the largest city in the Jacksonville Micropolitan Statistical Area of Cherokee County. About 14,500 residents called this bustling community home at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. These fine folks enjoy the scenic rolling hills of Eastern Texas just north of county seat Rusk and south of the community of Tyler.
Ready to find city apartments in beautiful Jacksonville, Texas? Start the search with at least three weeks to find a spot here, but a month might make the hunt easier. Jacksonville has a number of studio apartments, townhouses for rent, many one bedroom apartment for rent, as well as lots of single-family properties. Many rental properties in this area can be snatched right off the market, so give yourself room to search the newspaper, online listings, and cruise the streets yourself, looking for the home you desire. And when you find it, do bring the kind of information most landlords are going to ask you your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.
Beautiful lakes, historic buildings in the downtown streets, and parks that allow off-roading -- these are just a few of the charms in warm and sunny Jacksonville.
East Rusk Street / Beaumont Street: This centrally located Jacksonville neighborhood is a great place to find many single-family homes, apartments, and condos of all shapes and sizes on serene tree-lined streets. Residents love easy access to the historic downtown area, broad Nichols Green Park, Jacksonville Club Lake, and many dining options. Texas BBQ your thing? Whet you appetite.
Cuney: The expansive Cuney neighborhood is a good place to find a little space near the outskirts of the community. It is the perfect spot to discover great single-family homes for rent and a few trailers, as well. You will also love the close proximity to beautiful Lake Acker, Lake Jacksonville and its adjoining park, as well as the Mud Creek Off-Road Park just off Highway 79. Bring your swimsuit and your four-wheel drive, and get ready for some recreational action.
Leave your snow boots behind when you move to this part of sunny Texas. Hot summers, mellow springs and autumns, and winters that are mild make up the climate here. Like to fish? Lake Jacksonville is rated highly for its crop of Big Mouth Bass.
Rolling green hills, pines, and crystal clear blue lakes are a part of the natural wonders of this community, but man-made amenities are stellar, too. Local shops and businesses thrive along pleasant Commerce Street, the epicenter of historical landmarks, beautiful architecture, and many community festivals throughout each year, such as the annual June Tomato Fest and the Tops in Texas Rodeo, which takes place each July. Some of the most famous landmarks include the aptly named Landmark Hotel and Restaurant as well as the Capital One Bank located in the center of downtown.
You can really enjoy a sweet slice of life here -- Jacksonville is often called the tomato capital of the world because of the high production of tomatoes and tomato products the area provides. There is even a gorgeous red iron rock downtown called the Tomato Bowl built during the Great Depression by artists involved in the Works Progress Administration. That's one tomato that isn't ripe for slicing.