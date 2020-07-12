/
the highlands
87 Apartments for rent in The Highlands, Tyler, TX
8 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$738
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$761
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
10 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$646
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$787
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of The Highlands
4 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$741
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,137
1250 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
60 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
14 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
1823 Overbrook
1823 Overbrook Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2515 sqft
Be the first to lease this newly renovated home in a fantastic location close to everything. This mid century modern home just underwent a major remodel All new kitchen and baths with granite new appliances, fixtures paint flooring.
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
Available Now! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in
1 Unit Available
2904 Scotland
2904 Scotland Cir, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2598 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms. Two living areas (up and down). Fireplance Master Bedroom downstairs. Deck with fire pit on pation. Large backyard. Plenty of trees. Brick and Iron fence.
1 Unit Available
3103 Silkwood Dr.
3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1816 sqft
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD.
1 Unit Available
3306 Greg Ln
3306 Greg Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1262 sqft
3306 Greg Ln Available 04/22/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport home in Tyler! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of space that is perfect for your family! Spacious
1 Unit Available
3118 ROSEMARY
3118 Rosemary Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3118 ROSEMARY in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5605 Reagan
5605 Reagan St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5605 Reagan in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of The Highlands
12 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
27 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
205 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
5 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
5 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
10 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$868
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
7 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
39 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
11 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
7 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
948 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
5 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees