104 Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX📍
Who is Tyler, anyway?
The city is named after Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, who has often cited East Texas as the inspiration for ditties like “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” and “Sweet Emotion.”
But not really. The city’s namesake is in honor of John Tyler, who held some office called “President of the United States” a few years back and was influential in getting the Lone Star State admitted into the union in 1845.
Tyler is a great place to stop and smell the roses, literally. Home of the Texas Rose Festival and featuring more than 400 varieties of that most romantic of woody perennial. The city is dotted with so many parks, country clubs, rec centers, trails, shopping centers, and living quarters.
Tyler is a laid-back city where restaurants and strip malls rule the streets. Tyler boasts a zoo, botanical gardens, planetarium, art museum, science center, and one of Texas’s best state parks. If the serenity of suburbia, void of traffic jams and hustle and bustle of the big city is what you crave, you’ll find Tyler rosy as can be.
Yep. Seek and you shall find a variety of readily available apartments. Whether you’re in the market for a cozy 1BR pad in the $600 range or a spacious (1500-plus square feet) townhouse, duplex, or multi-level apartment for closer to $1500, you’ll come across plenty of feasible options. There’s not a ton of competition for rental properties, so take your time and scour the market to find your dream dwellings.
You assume correct. The Tyler transit city buses can haul you around the downtown area and take you to a few other choice spots, but in order to live and work conveniently, your own vehicle is a must-have.
You’ll just need the basics, including proof of income, banking account information, and a list of previous residences. Most apartment managers also charge a non-refundable fee (usually around $35) to run a background/credit check on you, while others charge cleaning fees or require an initial good faith deposit. Renting specials pop up frequently in Tyler, though, so if you feel like you’re being squeezed, you might want to keep shopping the market to find a better deal.
Just use common sense and read your lease carefully to see if you understand and agree with every last detail. Landlords have different rules regarding things like roommates, pets, visitors, barbecue pits on your patio, and overnight guests, so take the time to study your contract in-depth. When it’s time to move in, bring an objective third party along to give your new place a good inspection. Make sure your appliances function, your pipes are sound, your toilets flush, and your walls, ceilings, and floors are blemish-free. If something isn’t up to par, notify management immediately, as landlords are generally quickest to resolve issues before you’ve officially settled in.
And now you’re all set for apartment life deep in the heart of Texas! So welcome to Tyler, and happy hunting!