Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:53 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Lindale, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Peak
414 Asher Ln
414 Asher, Lindale, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
1876 sqft
Lindale - Spectacular 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! - This gorgeous four bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage home is located near Hwy. 69 N. and Main St. in Lindale and features carpet and wood laminate flooring throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
234 Hillside
234 Hillside Cir, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1426 sqft
This home has been totally updated and is in beautiful condition. No carpet anywhere. Large closets and lots of windows throughout! $1500. Deposit No pets or smoking.
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
206 Helen
206 Helen Dr, Lindale, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1335 sqft
Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, and dining. Beautiful 3/2 with large backyard! Concrete floors throughout. Walking distance to The Cannery, Pickers Pavilion, Darden Harvest Park.
Results within 1 mile of Lindale
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
18027 Loring Lane
18027 Loring Ln, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
707 sqft
Available Now: 1 Bedroom Town Home for Rent in Lindale! 1 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms 2-story home with brick exterior. Bedroom and full bathroom are upstairs and kitchen, living room, and half bath are downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Lindale
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
11462 FM 724
11462 FM 724, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Nice rental with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Tenant will have access to land inside the wood fence. Property surrounding home is not part of lease. Tyler schools, pet friendly home. Call for your showing today!
Results within 10 miles of Lindale
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
314 S. Peach Ave.
314 S Peach Ave, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
844 sqft
314 S. Peach Ave. Available 07/14/20 Coming Soon- 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Tyler! - Coming Soon- 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of Tyler! Just wait until you see this truly delightful updated home near schools, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1538 CR 1128
1538 County Road 1128, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
2 BR Mobil Home 1538 CR 1128, Tyler 75704 - Property Id: 296184 Mobil Home in nice quiet County Setting, past airport in Tyler Tx on 1/3 acre of land Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1935 D Cotten Rd,
1935 Cotten Rd, Smith County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
1935 D - Property Id: 298065 2 BR 1 Bath Duplex off 64 West on Cotten Rd, furnished you pay electricity and water Mowing and garbage pickup is paid by owner Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
330 Princess
330 Princess Pl, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
330 Princess Pl. - Beautiful Duplex in the Wellington Subdivision, located across the street from the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1221 N Whitten Ave
1221 N Whitten Ave, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
2302 N Glass Avenue
2302 N Glass Ave, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1090 sqft
MLS# 14315302 - Presented by Ameritex Homes - Move-in Ready! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
311 South Vaughn Ave
311 S Vaughn Ave, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1090 sqft
MLS# 14361615 - Built by Ameritex Homes - Ready Now! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
11135 CR 1141
11135 County Road 1141, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1305 sqft
Vista Lago is a beautiful subdivision of duplex units in a sprawling and gorgeous country setting.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
12017 B CR 46
12017 County Road 46, Smith County, TX
Studio
$850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12017 B CR 46 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
3745 Glenda Ave # 10
3745 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck! For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website. This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space $695. Monthly Rent $25. water and trash services $695.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
3513 Glenda Ave #3
3513 Glenda Ave, Smith County, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Check out this adorable 1 bed 1 bath loft with an upper deck! For school zones please contact Tyler ISD or website. This unit has approximately 600 sq. ft of living space $695. Monthly Rent $25. water and trash services $695.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1500 Crescent Drive
1500 Crescent Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1500 Crescent Drive in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
15502 CR1148
15502 County Road 1148, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex units in West Tyler for only $1095/mo rent. Newer energy efficient construction with all appliances including refrigerators w/ice.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lindale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
Some of the colleges located in the Lindale area include Trinity Valley Community College, Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lindale from include Tyler, Longview, Palestine, Sulphur Springs, and Athens.