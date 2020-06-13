/
/
west tawakoni
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:07 AM
5 Apartments for rent in West Tawakoni, TX📍
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2020 Lone Eagle Drive
2020 Lone Eagle Drive, West Tawakoni, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1355 sqft
ENJOY YOUR RESORT VACATION HOME ALL YEAR LONG!!! Back to lake Tawakoni with many acres (Sabine River Authority) of trees and trails to explore leading to the lake with fishing, boating, swimming and camping!!! Lovely and modern, fully updated open
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
413 Vista
413 Vista Crst, West Tawakoni, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
864 sqft
Clean lakeside rental that is wheelchair accessible. Second living area could be used as third bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated September 28 at 11:07am
1 Unit Available
328 W Rabbit Cove Rd
328 W Rabbit Cove Rd, West Tawakoni, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Lake side rentals - Property Id: 102185 This is a newly remodeled property, 3 bd 2 baths. Highly desirable locations in West Tawakoni, The property has a lake access for fishing and small boats. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
Results within 1 mile of West Tawakoni
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
300 West Rabbit Cove Road
300 W Rabbit Cove Rd, Hunt County, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you want quite living with decent living space which has lake view and lake access. Please contact listing manager.Craig Clark at 9035132841 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/quinlan-tx?lid=13137909 (RLNE5623097)
Results within 5 miles of West Tawakoni
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10016 Private Road 3814
10016 Private Road 3814, Hunt County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$900
1344 sqft
4 bedrooms and 2 baths double-wide home sits on half an acre land and close to Lake!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Tawakoni rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,170.
Some of the colleges located in the West Tawakoni area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Rowlett, TXRockwall, TXWylie, TXGreenville, TXSachse, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXAthens, TXBalch Springs, TX