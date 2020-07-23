/
smith county
103 Apartments for rent in Smith County, TX📍
4 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
948 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
9 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$618
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$755
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
10 Units Available
The Highlands
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$808
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
5 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1304 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
4 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$773
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
15 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
10 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
8 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$684
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
19 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
8 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
5 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
12 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
53 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
3 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$903
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
1 Unit Available
406 Woodland Hills
406 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1952 sqft
Wonderful updated home, featuring an open kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash & floors. Huge living room with gas log fireplace, & built in cabinets. Flexible floor plan. Formal dining could be 2nd living area or office.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Whitehouse
604 S Hwy 110, Unit G
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.
1 Unit Available
705 Jeffery
705 Jeffery Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1561 sqft
Great Rental Property, fresh neutral color paint throughout, including garage walls and floor. Granite counter tops in kitchen, black appliances, laminate flooring and tile, carpet bedrooms. Fenced backyard. Nice safe neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
16440 CR 178 #1001
16440 County Road 178, Smith County, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1886 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16440 CR 178 #1001 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
908 W Duvall
908 W Duval St, Troup, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 908 W Duvall in Troup. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5012 VICKSBURG STREET
5012 Vicksburg St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1911 sqft
This super clean house has great space in an incredibly convenient location in South Tyler! Rose Rudman & Southside Park at the end of this street.
1 Unit Available
6930 CR 1215
6930 County Road 1215, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,295
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6930 CR 1215 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
8156 GREER
8156 Greer Dr, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2136 sqft
No carpet in this home. In the process of getting the interior cleaned . Stove , MW, and dishwasher in the home. Double car garage with opener. Large covered patio, Fenced back yard. Prefer no pets nor smokers.
1 Unit Available
10833 CR 152W
10833 County Road 152 W, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,300
1330 sqft
New duplex built in 2018. Fresh, clean colors. Peaceful country setting. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, tile throughout, many other upgrades. Open floor plan with spacious living, kitchen and dining. Bullard ISD owner/agent
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Smith County area include Trinity Valley Community College, Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tyler, Longview, Greenville, Athens, and Palestine have apartments for rent.