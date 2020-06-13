/
whitehouse
94 Apartments for rent in Whitehouse, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14659 CR 2191 #1203
14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1174 sqft
Aria Village 1203 - Be the first to live in this fresh two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a newly constructed, gated community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Crestview Street
105 Crestview St, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1350 sqft
105 Crestview Street Available 09/11/20 Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near Whitehouse Schools - Coming Soon: Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 3 Car Carport Home Near Whitehouse Schools! This home offers a versatile floor plan with
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Redbud Circle
400 Redbud Cir, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1402 sqft
400 Redbud Circle Available 08/11/20 Three bedroom home on corner lot in Whitehouse ISD! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Whitehouse ISD.
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 Amanda Court
112 Amanda Ct, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1603 sqft
Located in the lovely Brittain Court subdivision in Whitehouse, this beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floor plan and is simply picture perfect! Tastefully landscaped, this brick house features neutral-toned carpet and
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Downtown Whitehouse
1 Unit Available
604 S Hwy 110, Unit D
604 State Highway 110 N, Whitehouse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
2400 sqft
Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 Bluebird
105 Bluebird Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1837 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Bluebird in Whitehouse. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
305 W. Main #5
305 W Main St, Whitehouse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$765
600 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bath 4-plex fence backyard located in the Whitehouse ISD rent includes water and trash services VIRTUAL TOUR at https://youtu.be/UFW_7sCjR9c 4 Unit Multifamily Whitehouse ISD
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
211 Willowbrook Lane
211 Willowbrook Ln, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1343 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Whitehouse coming soon! - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom, 2 Car Garage in Whitehouse coming soon! You do not want to miss out on this charming home in award-winning Whitehouse ISD.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
1602 Diamond Cove
1602 Diamond Cv, Whitehouse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1773 sqft
Located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD, this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floorplan and so much space! This lovely home features wood plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1900 Silver Cove
1900 Silver Cv, Whitehouse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1718 sqft
Spotless 3/2/2 home with no carpet (all wood or tile flooring). Whitehouse schools, huge fenced back yard, fireplace, granite couters, utility room, sprinkler system, move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Whitehouse
Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
51 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$851
933 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$626
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1304 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:42pm
30 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
164 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
200 Baylor Dr
200 Baylor Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1890 sqft
200 Baylor Dr Available 06/16/20 South Tyler - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Sunroom! - This beautiful home is a must-see! Located in Tyler off S.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Whitehouse rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Whitehouse area include Stephen F Austin State University, Trinity Valley Community College, Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Whitehouse from include Tyler, Longview, Palestine, Nacogdoches, and Athens.