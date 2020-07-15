AL
/
Off-Campus Housing
/
TX
/
UTTYLER
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:03 PM

14 Apartments For Rent Near UT Tyler

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
200 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$595
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$741
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$846
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
The Highlands
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$797
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
4 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3516 Betts
3516 Betts St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1332 sqft
3516 Betts Available 04/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Come take a look at this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport home perfect for your family. It has lots of character from the moment you walk in the front door.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
University Place
3225 Lexington Drive
3225 Lexington Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
Located just 1 mile from UT Tyler, this absolutely beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom, two-car garage duplex is a fantastic find! This charming brick home features vinyl plank, carpet and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
Available Now! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3306 Greg Ln
3306 Greg Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1262 sqft
3306 Greg Ln Available 04/22/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport home in Tyler! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of space that is perfect for your family! Spacious

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.

1 of 17

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4049 Stonebridge Drive
4049 Stonebridge Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1498 sqft
4049 Stonebridge Dr - Welcome to the prestigious Stonebridge Villas.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1823 Overbrook
1823 Overbrook Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2515 sqft
Be the first to lease this newly renovated home in a fantastic location close to everything. This mid century modern home just underwent a major remodel All new kitchen and baths with granite new appliances, fixtures paint flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3118 ROSEMARY
3118 Rosemary Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3118 ROSEMARY in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 BedroomsTyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly ApartmentsTyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TXMount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TXBullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior CollegeTrinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore College