14 Apartments For Rent Near UT Tyler
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$595
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$741
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$846
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
The Highlands
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$797
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
3516 Betts
3516 Betts St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1332 sqft
3516 Betts Available 04/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Come take a look at this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport home perfect for your family. It has lots of character from the moment you walk in the front door.
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees
University Place
3225 Lexington Drive
3225 Lexington Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
Located just 1 mile from UT Tyler, this absolutely beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom, two-car garage duplex is a fantastic find! This charming brick home features vinyl plank, carpet and tile flooring throughout.
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
Available Now! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in
3306 Greg Ln
3306 Greg Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1262 sqft
3306 Greg Ln Available 04/22/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport home in Tyler! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of space that is perfect for your family! Spacious
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.
4049 Stonebridge Drive
4049 Stonebridge Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1498 sqft
4049 Stonebridge Dr - Welcome to the prestigious Stonebridge Villas.
1823 Overbrook
1823 Overbrook Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2515 sqft
Be the first to lease this newly renovated home in a fantastic location close to everything. This mid century modern home just underwent a major remodel All new kitchen and baths with granite new appliances, fixtures paint flooring.
3118 ROSEMARY
3118 Rosemary Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3118 ROSEMARY in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!