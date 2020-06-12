5 Apartments for rent in Kemp, TX

/
kemp
Apartments for rent in Kemp, TX
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274, Kemp, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,013
1205 sqft
Welcome to The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake, a community of luxury apartments in Kemp, Texas. Experience the best of Kemp when you live in any of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Kemp
501 N WASHINGTON Street
501 North Washington Street, Kaufman, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
11548 sqft
55+ Living Community. Multiple Units in 4 different buildings. 1 Bedroom.1 Bathroom and 2 Bedroom.2 Bathroom unit available. Water & Trash paid by landlord. Keypads on all interior and exterior doors. Professionally Managed.
15553 S 1st Street
15553 South 1st Street, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1680 sqft
AMAZING PROPERTY TO LIVE and RUN YOUR BUSINESS ON MORE THAN 5 ACRES WITH BEAUTIFUL PONDS; Fenced and ready for horses...
14152 S Fm 148
14152 S Fm 148, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cute, open living concept mobile home with 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath. Home has fresh paint. Clean and ready to move in.
136 Circle Drive
136 Circle Drive, Kaufman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1918 sqft
Do not miss out on this charming home right in the heart of Kaufman.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kemp area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kemp from include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Garland, and Grand Prairie.