All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like River Oaks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
River Oaks
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:45 PM

River Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
4400 Troup Hwy · (713) 255-8373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703
The Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005 · Avail. Jul 17

$738

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 0513 · Avail. Jul 28

$743

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Jul 25

$753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0309 · Avail. Aug 13

$761

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 1400 · Avail. Aug 19

$816

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 857 sqft

Unit 0711 · Avail. Aug 14

$856

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
media room
playground
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***At River Oaks Apartments, in Tyler, Texas, we invite you to enjoy our beautiful, heavily-wooded environment. It's a feel of country charm with all the convenience of being in the city. At River Oaks, our staff is committed to providing quality service to our residents as well as defining quality living. Conveniently located close to Tyler Junior College, The University of Texas at Tyler, Loop 323, Chase Bank, At home, Sonic, Braums, Walmart, Super Foods and more! We know you will love calling River Oaks your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-187.50 (with renter's insurance, non refundable), $400-$700 (without renter's insurance, refundable)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (unreserved), $10/month (reserved).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Oaks have any available units?
River Oaks has 8 units available starting at $738 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does River Oaks have?
Some of River Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
River Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, River Oaks is pet friendly.
Does River Oaks offer parking?
Yes, River Oaks offers parking.
Does River Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, River Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River Oaks have a pool?
Yes, River Oaks has a pool.
Does River Oaks have accessible units?
No, River Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does River Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does River Oaks have units with air conditioning?
Yes, River Oaks has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for River Oaks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd
Tyler, TX 75762
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd
Tyler, TX 75707
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity