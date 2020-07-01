Amenities
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***At River Oaks Apartments, in Tyler, Texas, we invite you to enjoy our beautiful, heavily-wooded environment. It's a feel of country charm with all the convenience of being in the city. At River Oaks, our staff is committed to providing quality service to our residents as well as defining quality living. Conveniently located close to Tyler Junior College, The University of Texas at Tyler, Loop 323, Chase Bank, At home, Sonic, Braums, Walmart, Super Foods and more! We know you will love calling River Oaks your home.