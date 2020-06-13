Apartment List
60 Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
30 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1302 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
933 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Highlands
7 Units Available
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1304 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1002 sqft
Affordable, air-conditioned apartments with washer/dryer hookups in complex with beautifully manicured grounds. Round-the-clock maintenance. Dogs and cats permitted. Dog park, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and tennis court on-site. Near the shops of Broadway Crossing.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Highlands
7 Units Available
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
47 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
51 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:02am
9 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$906
890 sqft
Located on 10 acres of lush green land with resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, sundeck and clubhouse. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Tyler, TX. Units feature recent renovations and private patio/balcony.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5926 brynmar
5926 Brynmar Ct, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2270 sqft
Custom home in South Tyler. Handscraped hardwood floors. Two living areas that flow openly with kitchen and dining. Beautiful, custom drapes in living and dining rooms. Stone fireplace in den with gas logs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
406 Woodland Hills
406 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1952 sqft
Wonderful updated home, featuring an open kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash & floors. Huge living room with gas log fireplace, & built in cabinets. Flexible floor plan. Formal dining could be 2nd living area or office.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3
2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #3 is a 2/2 w/Office type A floor plan located on the 1st level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Azalea Residential Historic District
1 Unit Available
314 Mockingbird
314 Mockingbird Ln, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1346 sqft
his absolutely charming home offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a detached, one-car garage. The house was built in the 1930s and has so much personality! The property is beautifully landscaped and lends to the home's wonderful curb appeal.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2414 Canary Circle
2414 Canary Cir, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1179 sqft
Great home close to Moore Middle School. Updated within last 5 years. Wood plank vinyl throughout. Split plan bedrooms. Master features walk-in closet. French doors lead to really spacious backyard enclosed by privacy fence.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
3201 Andy Ln Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools,

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1196 sqft
2905 Juniper Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends.
City Guide for Tyler, TX

Howdy, Tex, and congrats for stumbling upon the virtual home for your Tyler, Texas apartment hunting exploits! Known around the country as the “Rose Capital of the World” for its prominent role in the … wait for it … rose-growing industry, Tyler is an increasingly popular residential destination for East Texans. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because we have the answers to all your questions about life in Tyler.

Who is Tyler, anyway?

The city is named after Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, who has often cited East Texas as the inspiration for ditties like “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” and “Sweet Emotion.”

But not really. The city’s namesake is in honor of John Tyler, who held some office called “President of the United States” a few years back and was influential in getting the Lone Star State admitted into the union in 1845. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tyler, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tyler renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

