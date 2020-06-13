60 Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX with balcony
Howdy, Tex, and congrats for stumbling upon the virtual home for your Tyler, Texas apartment hunting exploits! Known around the country as the “Rose Capital of the World” for its prominent role in the … wait for it … rose-growing industry, Tyler is an increasingly popular residential destination for East Texans. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because we have the answers to all your questions about life in Tyler.
Who is Tyler, anyway?
The city is named after Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, who has often cited East Texas as the inspiration for ditties like “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” and “Sweet Emotion.”
But not really. The city’s namesake is in honor of John Tyler, who held some office called “President of the United States” a few years back and was influential in getting the Lone Star State admitted into the union in 1845. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tyler renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.