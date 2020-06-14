Apartment List
53 Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX with garage

Tyler apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1302 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
25 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
46 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.

1 Unit Available
2414 Canary Circle
2414 Canary Cir, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1179 sqft
Great home close to Moore Middle School. Updated within last 5 years. Wood plank vinyl throughout. Split plan bedrooms. Master features walk-in closet. French doors lead to really spacious backyard enclosed by privacy fence.

1 Unit Available
6335 Villa Rosa Way
6335 Villa Rosa Way, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
These homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convince of being located in Tyler.

The Cumberland Estates
1 Unit Available
1750 CENTENNIAL #108
1750 Centennial Pkwy, Tyler, TX
Studio
$1,595
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1750 CENTENNIAL #108 in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!

Azalea Residential Historic District
1 Unit Available
314 Mockingbird
314 Mockingbird Ln, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1346 sqft
his absolutely charming home offers two bedrooms, one bathroom and a detached, one-car garage. The house was built in the 1930s and has so much personality! The property is beautifully landscaped and lends to the home's wonderful curb appeal.

1 Unit Available
5926 brynmar
5926 Brynmar Ct, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2270 sqft
Custom home in South Tyler. Handscraped hardwood floors. Two living areas that flow openly with kitchen and dining. Beautiful, custom drapes in living and dining rooms. Stone fireplace in den with gas logs.

1 Unit Available
406 Woodland Hills
406 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1952 sqft
Wonderful updated home, featuring an open kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash & floors. Huge living room with gas log fireplace, & built in cabinets. Flexible floor plan. Formal dining could be 2nd living area or office.

1 Unit Available
2532 Westminster Drive
2532 Westminster Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Duplex near UT Tyler! Coming Soon!The duplex that has everything your family needs! This charming duplex is immaculate! Boasts an open design concept that will make you feel right at home.

1 Unit Available
200 Baylor Dr
200 Baylor Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1890 sqft
200 Baylor Dr Available 06/16/20 South Tyler - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Sunroom! - This beautiful home is a must-see! Located in Tyler off S.

1 Unit Available
5642 Palo Pinto Drive
5642 Palo Pinto Dr, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1923 sqft
5642 Palo Pinto Drive Available 07/08/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom in Tyler available now! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with open floor plan in Whitehouse school district.

University Place
1 Unit Available
3314 Omega Dr.
3314 Omega Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1373 sqft
3314 Omega Dr. Available 08/11/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near UT Tyler coming soon! - You don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in the heart of Tyler, near the university.

1 Unit Available
3103 Silkwood Dr.
3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1816 sqft
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD.

1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees

1 Unit Available
2002 Golden Rd.
2002 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1425 sqft
2002 Golden Rd. Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has been updated with great flooring, blinds, paint, light fixtures and carpet.

1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
3201 Andy Ln Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools,

1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.

1 Unit Available
2351 Mirabeau
2351 Mirabeau Dr, Tyler, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
3400 sqft
2351 Mirabeau Available 07/01/20 2351 Mirabeau - Coming Available July 1st, this spectacular two story, five bedroom, four bathroom home, comes complete with a three car garage and a fully fenced-in back yard.

1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1196 sqft
2905 Juniper Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends.

1 Unit Available
2340 Gish Lane
2340 Gish Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath with large back yard for lease in Tyler next to UT Tyler! This home offers fresh paint, refrigerator in kitchen, gas stove and washer/dryer in garage.

The Highlands
1 Unit Available
4414 Edinburgh
4414 Edinburgh Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath/1 large living area/2 car garage virtual tour at https://youtu.be/lxypmaj8rUY 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 car garage Large open area great location with great schools TISD: Woods ES, Hubbard MS, Lee HS

1 Unit Available
3205 Andy Lane
3205 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1254 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage in Tyler-Great location right off of Loop 323! Convent to U.T.
City Guide for Tyler, TX

Howdy, Tex, and congrats for stumbling upon the virtual home for your Tyler, Texas apartment hunting exploits! Known around the country as the “Rose Capital of the World” for its prominent role in the … wait for it … rose-growing industry, Tyler is an increasingly popular residential destination for East Texans. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because we have the answers to all your questions about life in Tyler.

Who is Tyler, anyway?

The city is named after Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, who has often cited East Texas as the inspiration for ditties like “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” and “Sweet Emotion.”

But not really. The city’s namesake is in honor of John Tyler, who held some office called “President of the United States” a few years back and was influential in getting the Lone Star State admitted into the union in 1845. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tyler, TX

Tyler apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

