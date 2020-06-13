Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Longview, TX

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
5 Units Available
Summer Lake
3100 McCann Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
970 sqft
Summer Lake Apartments offers comfort and convenience to residents from all walks of life. Experience the ultimate in apartment living with our one and two bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Saddle Brook
1400 H G Mosley Parkway, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$764
920 sqft
Saddle Brook offers you spacious, clean apartment homes with features of custom quality and personal comfort.
Last updated June 10 at 08:20am
8 Units Available
Wellington Grande
3637 US Hwy 259 N, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1385 sqft
This community is a short walk from Hinsley Park and the Target Shopping Center. There's also a clubhouse, attached garages, and resort-style swimming pool onsite. Units feature stainless-steel appliances, valet trash pickup, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
3 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartment Homes
3401 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes located just off Loop 281 and Hwy 80. One- to three-bedroom floor plans with on-site laundry facility and swimming pool access. Personal balconies and patios, walk-in closets, exterior storage, and on-call maintenance staff.
Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
11 Units Available
Bella Oaks
300 Lake Lamond Rd, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1088 sqft
Welcome to Bella Oaks Apartments in Longview, TX, where providing our residents with a peaceful, clean and welcoming living environment is our top priority.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1104 America
1104 America Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 America Available 07/01/20 3/2/1 PTISD FENCED YARD ALL NEW - 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage Updated kitchens and bathrooms, fresh paint, all new flooring. Laundry room, covered porch, wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 Jester
116 Jester Circle, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
116 Jester Available 07/01/20 2/1.5 PTISD Cover Parking - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Large kitchen, washer dryer connections, central heat and air, gas fireplace. 2 closets per bedroom, covered parking in the rear.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorn Extended Stay
3211 Hotel Way, Longview, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,479
Stay at the center of all the action at our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Longview Extended-Stay hotel. All utilities, cable, internet, weekly cleaning service, and commentary breakfast are included in the price.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Mcgrede St
305 Mcgrede Street, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2726 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Huge Home/Mother-in-Law Suite in North Longview - Property Id: 298286 PLEASE BRING MASKS/GLOVES! This combination Home/Mother-in-Law Suite is located in the Longview School District minutes from the main strip of Restaurants,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1210 Cheryl St A
1210 West Cheryl Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1125 sqft
3BD / 2BA Duplex for Lease - Property Id: 99531 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99531 Property Id 99531 (RLNE5847171)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 Ruthlynn
616 Ruthlynn Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
616 Ruthlynn Available 07/01/20 3/2/2 LISD Fenced Yard Pet Friendly - 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage Updated paint and flooring, granite counter tops, tile showers, wood burning fireplace. Wall oven and gas cooktop.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
168 Jester
168 Jester Circle, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
2/1.5 Pinetree ISD Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath All new paint and flooring, no carpet, washer dryer connections, central heat and air. Yard care provided.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2216 S 12th St
2216 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Affordable, 3/1/1 - Fantastic Elementary School! - Property Id: 283485 Walking distance to LeTourneau University! Much better option than on-campus housing! Fantastic Elementary Schools! Hudson Elementary is a 10 out of 10.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1719 Julieanna Dr
1719 Julieanna Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1922 sqft
3/2 in Longview with Security System - Property Id: 276806 This property is available for Owner Finance. Contact us for more details. This is a three-bedroom two-bath house with an attached two-car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2704 Fleetwood Dr
2704 Fleetwood Drive, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Fabulous newly completed remodeled for lease in North Longview!! Directly across from Longview Regional Hospital & close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2202 S 12th St
2202 South Twelfth Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2301 Victory St
2301 Victory Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1213 Douglas St
1213 Douglas Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2402 Smith Dr
2402 Smith Drive, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1319 E Fairmont
1319 East Fairmont Street, Longview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1652 sqft
Come take a tour at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 2 car garage home, located in a well established area of Longview. Home has a large living area, formal dining, good size rooms. Great covered back porch area for morning coffee and more.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2605 George Richey
2605 East George Richey Road, Longview, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2400 sqft
4/2 Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - 4 bedroom 2 bath Split bedrooms, updated kitchen, large living area. Fenced yard. Pet Friendly Central heat and air. Washer and dryer connections. Storage shed in the back stays.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
307 Mary Ellen Dr
307 Mary Ellen Drive, Longview, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 04/03/20 House for rent - Property Id: 255327 Pet deposit 300 plus 50 a month Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255327 Property Id 255327 (RLNE5682177)
Results within 1 mile of Longview

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
167 Oakview Ct
167 Oakview Ct, Gregg County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Property Description: Fabulous new construction for lease in North Longview!! In close proximity to all of Longview's best shopping and dining yet situated in a very tranquil wooded area with a private pond.
Results within 5 miles of Longview

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1643 Cal Young Rd
1643 Cal Young Rd, Harrison County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
1643 Cal Young RD - Property Id: 119850 Very nice, quiet place to call home. 2B2B 1050sqf. 1643/45 Cal Young Rd. just west of the high school in Hallsville Texas. 99.9% LED lighting to keep electric costs low.

Median Rent in Longview

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Longview is $774, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $942.
Studio
$710
1 Bed
$774
2 Beds
$942
3+ Beds
$1,214
City GuideLongview
If you want your kids to grow up to be famous actors, give them a head start and move to Longview, Texas. Although he didn’t grow up here, Forest Whitaker was born in Longview and although he wasn’t born here, Matthew McConaughey grew up in the city. There just might be something in that East Texas water.

Aside from the opportunity to rub elbows with Dazed and Confused’s parents, Longview offers incredible scenery and a booming economy. So, let’s find a sweet an apartment for you.

North Longview North Longview has a large choice of townhouses and apartments. Since each quadrant within Longview has its own zip code, it makes searching for an apartment a lot easier. The zip code in this part of town is 75605.

South Longview You’ll find lots of apartments and townhouses for rent in this ‘hood, zip code 75602, by the way.

East Longview East Longview has some nice rentals. Close to Good Shepherd Hospital and downtown. The apartments here tend to be larger than what you’ll find in similar sized cities. The zip code here on the east side of town is 75601.

West Longview West Longview features lots of apartments as well. Check out the area around Bill Owens Parkway, Village Dr. and Scenic Dr. for some cool complexes. Some even pay all the bills, so you can afford more in rent. See what they did there? Zip code here is 75604.

Tips on Renting in Longview

Before you head out on the Great Longview Apartment Hunt, gather up the information that most of the area’s apartment complexes and property management folks request: proof of employment and income; your last four paycheck stubs -- unless you’re moving to Longview to take a job, then they want a letter of intent from your new employer. They’ll run a credit check and a criminal background check. Most complexes charge for these services, but call it an “application fee,” and it usually runs around $50.

The Scene in Longview

There’s not much to do here as far as entertainment, but locals justify that with the fact that Dallas is a couple hours west and Shreveport is only 60 miles to the east. Shreveport you ask? Good spot to get your gambling on and a quick drive from Longview.

This little slice of East Texas heaven does have lots of outdoor festivals that not only bring out all the locals but outsiders as well: the biker festival on Memorial Day Weekend and the Great Texas Balloon Race in July, with hot air balloons from all over the world competing against one another.

June 2020 Longview Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Longview Rent Report. Longview rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Longview rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Longview rents increased slightly over the past month

Longview rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Longview stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $942 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Longview's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Longview over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Longview to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Longview rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Longview, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Longview is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Longview's median two-bedroom rent of $942 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Longview.
    • While rents in Longview fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Longview than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Longview.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Longview?
    In Longview, the median rent is $710 for a studio, $774 for a 1-bedroom, $942 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,214 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Longview, check out our monthly Longview Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Longview?
    Some of the colleges located in the Longview area include Kilgore College, The University of Texas at Tyler, and Tyler Junior College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Longview?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Longview from include Shreveport, Tyler, Mount Pleasant, Kilgore, and Marshall.

