Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving

Please note that pricing shown is only base pricing, which does not include utilities., please call for more details. Come experience a lifestyle beyond your expectations. Introducing Stonebrook, a brand new meticulously designed rental community offering an elegant blend of style and comfort. Expect lavish amenities and stylish interiors in a setting that is part resort, part hometown. When you arrive at Stonebrook, you will know this is home. . Centrally located between Broadway, Loop 323, and Troup Highway, Stonebrook Apartment Homes are conveniently accessible to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment Tyler has to offer. Our residents enjoy close proximity to the highly- acclaimed Whitehouse Independent School District, UT Tyler and Tyler Junior College.