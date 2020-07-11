76 Luxury Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
16 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 08:26am
7 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
27 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$840
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Arbors on Chimney Rock
323 Chimney Rock Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$791
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1035 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, these units feature amenities like covered parking, pet-friendly amenities, a tennis court, in-unit ceiling fans and walk-in closets, and W/D hookups in every unit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
39 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
60 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
12 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
The Highlands
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr, Tyler, TX
Studio
$646
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$787
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$862
864 sqft
Convenient to Loop 323. All apartments include frost-free refrigerators, in-unit washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Community offers a wealth of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$753
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,137
1250 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with balcony, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Rose Rudman Park is nearby for fresh air, while the complex also contains outdoor features such as a pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 10 at 08:40am
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2302 N Glass Avenue
2302 N Glass Ave, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1090 sqft
MLS# 14315302 - Presented by Ameritex Homes - Move-in Ready! ~ 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
406 Woodland Hills
406 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1952 sqft
Wonderful updated home, featuring an open kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash & floors. Huge living room with gas log fireplace, & built in cabinets. Flexible floor plan. Formal dining could be 2nd living area or office.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1823 Overbrook
1823 Overbrook Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2515 sqft
Be the first to lease this newly renovated home in a fantastic location close to everything. This mid century modern home just underwent a major remodel All new kitchen and baths with granite new appliances, fixtures paint flooring.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2981 Crest Ridge Dr. Unit #3
2981 Crest Ridge Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit #3 is a 2/2 w/Office type A floor plan located on the 1st level. Copper Ridge Lofts is Tyler's newest benchmark for upscale living.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2525 Roy Rd 1001
2525 Roy Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2525 Roy Rd 1001 - Welcome to the charming townhome community of Amberwood, offering the latest amenities and a convenient location, with a Tyler address in the Whitehouse Independent School District.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4049 Stonebridge Drive
4049 Stonebridge Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1498 sqft
4049 Stonebridge Dr - Welcome to the prestigious Stonebridge Villas.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
8300 South Broadway Unit 9A
8300 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8300 South Broadway Unit 9A - Located in an established, quiet duplex community right off South Broadway, all of the best that Tyler has to offer is just a short drive away, with beautiful parks, fine dining, and upscale shopping within a mile
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
Available Now! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3905 Old Omen Rd.
3905 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2195 sqft
3905 Old Omen Rd. - Recently built off of University Blvd.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends. This home features a two spacious family rooms and a open floor plan.
