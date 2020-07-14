Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill package receiving trash valet dogs allowed cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to The Ashton Apartments in Tyler, Texas! The Ashton is a wonderful place to call home. Choose from our spacious one, two, or three bedroom floorplans, while surrounding yourself with our beautiful community, nestled in an award-winning school district. Conveniently located on Shiloh Road near The University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College, The Ashton is at the center of it all! We are located close to Broadway Square Mall, Trinity Mother Francis, East Texas Medical Center, Stanley’s Famous BBQ, Shoguns and more! With all the amenities one needs, and extras to suite your lifestyle, we know once you visit The Ashton Apartments, you will never want to leave.