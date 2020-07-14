All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like The Ashton Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
The Ashton Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

The Ashton Apartments

1717 Shiloh Rd · (713) 300-9635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1717 Shiloh Rd, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 165 · Avail. Aug 27

$741

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$753

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. Sep 6

$864

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 179 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,137

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ashton Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
trash valet
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Welcome to The Ashton Apartments in Tyler, Texas! The Ashton is a wonderful place to call home. Choose from our spacious one, two, or three bedroom floorplans, while surrounding yourself with our beautiful community, nestled in an award-winning school district. Conveniently located on Shiloh Road near The University of Texas at Tyler and Tyler Junior College, The Ashton is at the center of it all! We are located close to Broadway Square Mall, Trinity Mother Francis, East Texas Medical Center, Stanley’s Famous BBQ, Shoguns and more! With all the amenities one needs, and extras to suite your lifestyle, we know once you visit The Ashton Apartments, you will never want to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 11, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (unreserved), $15/month (reserved).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Ashton Apartments have any available units?
The Ashton Apartments has 4 units available starting at $741 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Ashton Apartments have?
Some of The Ashton Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ashton Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Ashton Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ashton Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ashton Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Ashton Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Ashton Apartments offers parking.
Does The Ashton Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Ashton Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ashton Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Ashton Apartments has a pool.
Does The Ashton Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Ashton Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Ashton Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ashton Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Ashton Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Ashton Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Ashton Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr
Tyler, TX 75701
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Chelsea Creek Apartments
4920 Thistle Dr
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXPalestine, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TX
Mount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TX
Bullard, TXWhitehouse, TXGrand Saline, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity