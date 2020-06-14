30 Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 37
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 65
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 12
Howdy, Tex, and congrats for stumbling upon the virtual home for your Tyler, Texas apartment hunting exploits! Known around the country as the “Rose Capital of the World” for its prominent role in the … wait for it … rose-growing industry, Tyler is an increasingly popular residential destination for East Texans. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because we have the answers to all your questions about life in Tyler.
Who is Tyler, anyway?
The city is named after Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, who has often cited East Texas as the inspiration for ditties like “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” and “Sweet Emotion.”
But not really. The city’s namesake is in honor of John Tyler, who held some office called “President of the United States” a few years back and was influential in getting the Lone Star State admitted into the union in 1845. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tyler renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.