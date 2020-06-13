/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:16 AM
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX
15 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1302 sqft
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
11 Units Available
Summerwood Apartments
4350 Old Omen Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1304 sqft
Welcome to Summerwood Apartments, the friendliest community in Tyler! We have an award-winning staff, sparkling saline pool, state of the art fitness center, 24-hour secure package lockers, and many other amenities.
51 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
24 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,321
1225 sqft
Located a short drive from Rose Rudman Park and Highway 110. Community amenities include a pool, a gazebo with barbecue grill and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have a patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances.
9 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
6 Units Available
Cumberland Place
2051 W Cumberland Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1446 sqft
Luxury community with designer saltwater pool and resident movie theater. Units feature wood plank flooring, marble sinks and pendant lighting. Located near Jack Elementary School.
29 Units Available
Marabella
6003 Old Bullard Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Quiet community nestled into a peaceful forest setting with a new, state-of-the-art fitness center, gazebo and spa. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and air conditioning.
47 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
$
9 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1107 sqft
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
1 Unit Available
2532 Westminster Drive
2532 Westminster Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Duplex near UT Tyler! Coming Soon!The duplex that has everything your family needs! This charming duplex is immaculate! Boasts an open design concept that will make you feel right at home.
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
3201 Andy Ln Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools,
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.
1 Unit Available
2351 Mirabeau
2351 Mirabeau Dr, Tyler, TX
2351 Mirabeau Available 07/01/20 2351 Mirabeau - Coming Available July 1st, this spectacular two story, five bedroom, four bathroom home, comes complete with a three car garage and a fully fenced-in back yard.
1 Unit Available
2905 Juniper
2905 Juniper Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1196 sqft
2905 Juniper Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home on over-sized lot with fenced back yard for your furry friends.
1 Unit Available
1518 Plainview
1518 E Plainview St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1807 sqft
1518 Plainview - With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a bonus room, this home is spacious and situated in a quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
3103 Silkwood Dr.
3103 Silkwood Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1816 sqft
3103 Silkwood Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home located in Whitehouse ISD.
University Place
1 Unit Available
3314 Omega Dr.
3314 Omega Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1373 sqft
3314 Omega Dr. Available 08/11/20 Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near UT Tyler coming soon! - You don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in the heart of Tyler, near the university.
1 Unit Available
200 Baylor Dr
200 Baylor Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1890 sqft
200 Baylor Dr Available 06/16/20 South Tyler - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home w/Sunroom! - This beautiful home is a must-see! Located in Tyler off S.
1 Unit Available
435 Tech Place
435 Tech Pl, Tyler, TX
435 Tech Place Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in Tyler! - Coming Soon! Charming 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Carport Home in Tyler! Charming lot with mature trees makes this home a dream.
1 Unit Available
5642 Palo Pinto Drive
5642 Palo Pinto Dr, Tyler, TX
5642 Palo Pinto Drive Available 07/08/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom in Tyler available now! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with open floor plan in Whitehouse school district.
1 Unit Available
2002 Golden Rd.
2002 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
2002 Golden Rd. Available 06/19/20 Updated 3 Bedroom in Tyler! Coming Soon! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home has been updated with great flooring, blinds, paint, light fixtures and carpet.
1 Unit Available
415 E. Amherst
415 E Amherst Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1568 sqft
415 E.
1 Unit Available
1221 N Whitten Ave
1221 N Whitten Ave, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 Unit Available
1106 W 3rd St
1106 W 3rd St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
