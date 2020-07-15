/
/
/
Tyler Junior College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:03 PM
23 Apartments For Rent Near Tyler Junior College
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 12:12 PM
57 Units Available
Alpine Creek
4400 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1147 sqft
Are you searching the Tyler area for the perfect place to call home? Alpine Creek is in Tyler, Texas on 17 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds through the community. The community’s garden-style apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
200 Units Available
The Foundry
3400 Varsity Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$499
840 sqft
Apartments in Tyler, TX Designed for Your Needs. Welcome home to The Foundry apartments in Tyler, TX, a premier living community where everything you need is just steps from your front door.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
The Highlands
River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$703
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$797
904 sqft
Conveniently located near Tyler Junior College, University of Texas at Tyler and Super Foods. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community has parking, a pool and a playground.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
4 Units Available
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage in apartments. Dogs and cats allowed. Round-the-clock maintenance. Playground, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Less than five miles to downtown Tyler. Fifteen minutes to Caldwell Zoo.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
608 W. Morris St.
608 W Morris St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
608 W. Morris St. Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON - Newly Built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex w/Privacy Fence - Don't miss this beautiful three bedroom, two bath duplex near W. Gentry Pkwy. and N. Broadway Ave.
1 of 20
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Azalea Residential Historic District
3421 Cottage Ct
3421 Cottage Ct, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
3421 Cottage Ct - Located near Old Jacksonville Rd.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3516 Betts
3516 Betts St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1032 sqft
3516 Betts Available 04/20/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tyler, Coming Soon! - Come take a look at this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport home perfect for your family. It has lots of character from the moment you walk in the front door.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2509 Merry Lane
2509 Merry Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1637 sqft
2509 Merry Lane Available 08/12/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Near UT Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home near UT Tyler! You will love this beautiful ranch style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
University Place
3225 Lexington Drive
3225 Lexington Dr, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
Located just 1 mile from UT Tyler, this absolutely beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom, two-car garage duplex is a fantastic find! This charming brick home features vinyl plank, carpet and tile flooring throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1106 W 3rd St
1106 W 3rd St, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3201 Andy Ln
3201 Andy Ln, Tyler, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1365 sqft
Available Now! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! - Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Garage Conversion Home in Tyler! Just wait until you see this beautiful modern home near schools, shopping and restaurants in
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3306 Greg Ln
3306 Greg Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1262 sqft
3306 Greg Ln Available 04/22/20 Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in Tyler! - Coming Soon: 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Carport home in Tyler! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and lots of space that is perfect for your family! Spacious
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3989 Cottage Drive
3989 Cottage Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
3989 Cottage Dr. - Welcome to the neighborhood of Cottage Dr. and Duchess Dr.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
539 Williams Court
539 Williams Ct, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1352 sqft
This is the cutest 2 bedroom / 1 bath cottage! The Living Room is filled with natural light and flows right into a Dining Room with doors that open to a Side Patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
406 Woodland Hills
406 Woodland Hills Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1952 sqft
Wonderful updated home, featuring an open kitchen with updated countertops, backsplash & floors. Huge living room with gas log fireplace, & built in cabinets. Flexible floor plan. Formal dining could be 2nd living area or office.
1 of 33
Last updated July 17 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
3414 Iberville
3414 Iberville Drive, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Wonderful home with a huge master, separate vanities, large garden tub, and separate shower in the master bath. Kitchen is open with a breakfast room. Living room has a wood burning fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
1716 Magnolia Dr.
1716 Magnolia Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1648 sqft
Near TJC - Spacious 3 Bedroom Home w/Fenced Yard - With three bedrooms, two bathrooms and plenty of square footage, this charming home is also conveniently located near Tyler Junior College! The home features tile flooring throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1823 Overbrook
1823 Overbrook Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2515 sqft
Be the first to lease this newly renovated home in a fantastic location close to everything. This mid century modern home just underwent a major remodel All new kitchen and baths with granite new appliances, fixtures paint flooring.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
3118 ROSEMARY
3118 Rosemary Ln, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3118 ROSEMARY in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
507 S. Bonner - A
507 S Bonner Ave, Tyler, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bath 1200 sq ft
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
519 S Palace Avenue
519 S Palace Ave, Tyler, TX
Studio
$995
550 sqft
All Bills Paid (minus internet and cable)! This upstairs unit is located in the historic azalea district on the street across from the McClendon House. It's a comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath unit and is immediately available.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
3711 Colony Park - 1
3711 Colony Park Dr, Tyler, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3711 Colony Park - 1 in Tyler. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
517 W. Phillips Apt 4
517 W Phillips St, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Unique 1/1 Loft apartment in Azalea District—ALL BILLS PAID for only $600 per month rent and $400 security deposit. Text 9033722738 to schedule viewing.