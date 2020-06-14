72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tyler, TX
Howdy, Tex, and congrats for stumbling upon the virtual home for your Tyler, Texas apartment hunting exploits! Known around the country as the “Rose Capital of the World” for its prominent role in the … wait for it … rose-growing industry, Tyler is an increasingly popular residential destination for East Texans. Sound like your cup of Texas tea? Then stick with us, because we have the answers to all your questions about life in Tyler.
Who is Tyler, anyway?
The city is named after Steven Tyler, the lead singer of rock band Aerosmith, who has often cited East Texas as the inspiration for ditties like “Love in an Elevator,” “Dream On,” and “Sweet Emotion.”
But not really. The city’s namesake is in honor of John Tyler, who held some office called “President of the United States” a few years back and was influential in getting the Lone Star State admitted into the union in 1845. See more
Finding an apartment in Tyler that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.