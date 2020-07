Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill media room

This quiet yet luxurious Hill Country community allows for the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. You'll feel like you've entered an oasis when you drive through the gates. The views are absolutely breathtaking. Grill poolside or relax under one of the cabanas. Work out in the fully-equipped fitness center with towel service or head to the movie theater room where snacks and popcorn await. The interiors feature granite countertops, washers and dryers, plank flooring and elevator access to each home. No regrets when you lease here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.