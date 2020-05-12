551 Calm Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Ready for move in! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in gated Ridge at Canyon Springs community. Features open floor plan, high ceilings, private office, and master bedroom downstairs. Granite counter tops and gas cooking in kitchen. Secondary bedrooms and spacious living room upstairs. Covered patio! Great location! NEISD Schools! Community Amenities include: Pool, Tennis & Basket ball courts, sports court & clubhouse. Located near HEB @ Wilderness Oak/Hardy Oak. Available with some furnishings if needed.