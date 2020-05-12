All apartments in Timberwood Park
551 Calm Springs

Location

551 Calm Springs, Timberwood Park, TX 78260

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Ready for move in! Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in gated Ridge at Canyon Springs community. Features open floor plan, high ceilings, private office, and master bedroom downstairs. Granite counter tops and gas cooking in kitchen. Secondary bedrooms and spacious living room upstairs. Covered patio! Great location! NEISD Schools! Community Amenities include: Pool, Tennis & Basket ball courts, sports court & clubhouse. Located near HEB @ Wilderness Oak/Hardy Oak. Available with some furnishings if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Calm Springs have any available units?
551 Calm Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timberwood Park, TX.
What amenities does 551 Calm Springs have?
Some of 551 Calm Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Calm Springs currently offering any rent specials?
551 Calm Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Calm Springs pet-friendly?
No, 551 Calm Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timberwood Park.
Does 551 Calm Springs offer parking?
Yes, 551 Calm Springs does offer parking.
Does 551 Calm Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 551 Calm Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Calm Springs have a pool?
Yes, 551 Calm Springs has a pool.
Does 551 Calm Springs have accessible units?
No, 551 Calm Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Calm Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 Calm Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 Calm Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 Calm Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
