107 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
542 Canyon Rise
542 Canyon Rise, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4022 sqft
*Elegant Monticello home in The Mesas @ Canyon Springs, a gated community in Stone Oak*High ceilings & a fireplace adorn the spacious family room*Island kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, double ovens open to the breakfast area & family

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
24739 GLASS CANYON
24739 Glass Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2358 sqft
Gorgeous home will be ready for fast move-in! This stunning 3-bedroom home + Study has many great features you will love to call home! Very well maintained! Elegant entry leads you to a spacious living area that opens to outdoor kitchen and more

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
27026 Villa Toscana
27026 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1466 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
26118 LAME BEAVER
26118 Lame Beaver, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2533 sqft
This 4 Bed/ 3.5 bath, 2496 sqft home is nestled in San Antonio's famous hill country. Featuring an oversized wrap around porch, .62 acre lot, spacious, private, open floor plan great for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stone Oak
17 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
Stone Oak
27 Units Available
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stone Oak
249 Units Available
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Stone Oak
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stone Oak
33 Units Available
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Last updated June 10 at 06:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
22735 San Saba Bluff
22735 San Saba Bluff, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2337 sqft
READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN!! Gorgeous single story rental home in highly desirable Remington Heights! 2 Living/2 Dining. 3 bedrooms plus a study. Wood floors - and easy flow floor plan. Beautiful landscaped yard on quiet street.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
1307 Tweed Willow
1307 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1640 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Rental! - Gated 3/2.5 home on Stone Oak Pkwy. Hand-scraped flooring 1st floor, open living, eat-in kitchen, large kitchen island, granite, stainless, rod iron stair railing. All BR up w/carpet, large closets & window seats.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
23603 Last Run
23603 Last Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2238 sqft
~Beautiful Sitterle home on a cul-de-sac lot in The Heights @ Stone Oak~Versatile floorplan w/master BR + 2nd BR/bath on the 1st floor, & the 3rd BR/bath + gameroom are upstairs~Spacious living/dining combo w/wood floors, vaulted ceilings~The

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
22235 GOLDCREST RUN
22235 Goldcrest Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1708 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER, CONTROLLED ACCESS COMMUNITY W/ HIGHLY REGARDED SCHOOLS. OVERSIZED PIE SHAPED LOT W/ HUGE BACKYARD ON CUL DE SAC W/ MANY MATURE TREES. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, GORGEOUS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
24127 PRESTIGE DR
24127 Prestige Drive, Bexar County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
3727 sqft
Stunning home in the prestigious, gated Terra Bella community. Chef's kitchen includes SS appl., granite, gas cooktop, lg. island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry & desk/buffet.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
238 Impala Trace
238 Impala Trace, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3842 sqft
Beautiful Executive Style Home with soaring ceilings** Gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, built in microwave, double built in ovens* Walk In Pantry** large island/ Breakfast bar overlooks Family Room With Gas Fireplace** Formal Living & Dining**

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
242 Tranquil Oaks
242 Tranquil Oak, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3607 sqft
THIS WONDERFUL HOME HAS IT ALL WITH THE OPTION TO LEASE SOME FUNITURE! THIS HOME FEATURES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILD IN MICROWAVE, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOUSE AND IN ALL WET AREAS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2930 Elm Tree Park
2930 Elm Tree Park, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3331 sqft
So much space, big back yard, sprinklers, water softener, media room , game room, office, separate dinning, granite counter tops, neutral colors, dual closets at master, big deck perfect for entertaining and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
1314 TWEED WILLOW
1314 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2013 sqft
This HOME is UPGRADED! Spacious home located in Stone Oak and the location is awesome. Short jaunt to TONS of shopping and restaurants or Quick access to stone oak center giving lots of options. Great Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
21911 Rugged Hills
21911 Rugged Hills, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2685 sqft
Beautiful home in a luxurious gated community with pool and amenities to enjoy. Spacious dining and living area have large picture windows allow you to enjoy views from the amazing deck and back patio.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
25118 Estancia Circle
25118 Estancia Circle, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3243 sqft
This home sits in a quiet community in the Heights of Stone Oak. Guarded entrance at main gate and security gate at the entrance to Estancia. This open floorplan main living is one for any family to enjoy.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
24010 VIENTO OAKS
24010 Viento Oaks, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3069 sqft
Beautiful And Immaculate Home in Gated Terra Bella**Expensive Granite Counter tops in Chefs Kitchen which Opens up to Huge Family room** Master Down* 3 Large Bedrooms Upstairs** Huge Media Room**Game room**Stainless Steel Appliances **Water

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
25003 Estancia Circle
25003 Estancia Circle, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3927 sqft
This spectacular executive home is fully furnished. It features 4 Bedrooms plus a study,5 full baths. All bedrooms have private bath. Relax in the sparkling pool.
City Guide for Timberwood Park, TX

Part of what makes Timberwood Park so spirited is Rebecca Creek Distillery. This company creates craft batches of spirited vodka and whiskey, bringing an old and genuinely artisan practice of distilling small batches with exceptional quality back into fashion.

With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Timberwood Park, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Timberwood Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

