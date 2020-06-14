Apartment List
/
TX
/
timberwood park
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:18 PM

145 Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Timberwood Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
24810 Birdie Ridge
24810 Birdie Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3856 sqft
24810 Birdie Ridge Available 08/07/20 CANYON SPRINGS - This home boasts an open floor plan with master retreat downstairs, gourmet kitchen, large living room, sep dining room plus study. Upstairs enjoy oversized secondary bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Stone Oak
18 Units Available
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Stone Oak
34 Units Available
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 06:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
23603 Last Run
23603 Last Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2238 sqft
~Beautiful Sitterle home on a cul-de-sac lot in The Heights @ Stone Oak~Versatile floorplan w/master BR + 2nd BR/bath on the 1st floor, & the 3rd BR/bath + gameroom are upstairs~Spacious living/dining combo w/wood floors, vaulted ceilings~The

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
20614 Stone Oak Parkway
20614 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to a quiet atmosphere while still having quick access to commuter roads.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
22735 San Saba Bluff
22735 San Saba Bluff, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2337 sqft
READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN!! Gorgeous single story rental home in highly desirable Remington Heights! 2 Living/2 Dining. 3 bedrooms plus a study. Wood floors - and easy flow floor plan. Beautiful landscaped yard on quiet street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
22235 GOLDCREST RUN
22235 Goldcrest Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1708 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER, CONTROLLED ACCESS COMMUNITY W/ HIGHLY REGARDED SCHOOLS. OVERSIZED PIE SHAPED LOT W/ HUGE BACKYARD ON CUL DE SAC W/ MANY MATURE TREES. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, GORGEOUS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
238 Impala Trace
238 Impala Trace, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3842 sqft
Beautiful Executive Style Home with soaring ceilings** Gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, built in microwave, double built in ovens* Walk In Pantry** large island/ Breakfast bar overlooks Family Room With Gas Fireplace** Formal Living & Dining**

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
23815 STATELY OAKS
23815 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2318 sqft
Beautiful 3 Story Town house that backs up to the green belt and pool; walking distance to HEB, pool, tennis courts, basketball and volley ball courts, bbq pits, and soccer field, guarded entry, brand new carpet in secondary bedrooms, stairs, and

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Stone Oak
1 Unit Available
1314 TWEED WILLOW
1314 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2013 sqft
This HOME is UPGRADED! Spacious home located in Stone Oak and the location is awesome. Short jaunt to TONS of shopping and restaurants or Quick access to stone oak center giving lots of options. Great Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Timberwood Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,572
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Lorrence Creek
42 Units Available
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Thousand Oaks
17 Units Available
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$787
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$903
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
Shady Oaks
24 Units Available
Hillcreste at Thousand Oaks
1570 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
948 sqft
These spacious floor plans are located minutes from area amenities. On-site pool, cardio fitness center, and on-site maintenance. Each home offers walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
$
14 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$760
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,577
1592 sqft
When the view inside your home is as inspired as the view from it, you know you are living at Cortland Estates Located at TPC San Antonio luxury apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Shady Oaks
15 Units Available
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
54 Units Available
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1532 sqft
Cortland View at TPC is a unique master-planned community that grants you access to all the privacy and amenities you could ask for while still providing a modern city experience.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
Stone Oak
28 Units Available
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
Spacious apartments in impressive building close to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Resort-style amenities include golf course, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center and Mediterranean-style pool. Apartments with direct access garage available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Stone Oak
27 Units Available
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,984
1534 sqft
Located near highways and Methodist Stone Oak Hospital. Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Carport and detached garage spaces available with fee. Pool and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Stone Oak
26 Units Available
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
City Guide for Timberwood Park, TX

Part of what makes Timberwood Park so spirited is Rebecca Creek Distillery. This company creates craft batches of spirited vodka and whiskey, bringing an old and genuinely artisan practice of distilling small batches with exceptional quality back into fashion.

With a populations of 13,447 residents and growing, the city of Timberwood Park encompasses a 19 square mile area with an elevation of 1,243 feet above sea level. It's a little shocking to realize Texas isn't completely flat -- it's far from it, in fact. This marks the beginning of the Texas Hill Country, a stunningly gorgeous area year-round that's known for its rolling hills, fragrant Cedar and Juniper, and large Bald Cypress trees banking streams and rivers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Timberwood Park, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Timberwood Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Timberwood Park 3 BedroomsTimberwood Park Apartments with BalconyTimberwood Park Apartments with Garage
Timberwood Park Apartments with GymTimberwood Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTimberwood Park Apartments with Parking
Timberwood Park Apartments with PoolTimberwood Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas