pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM
249 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24810 Birdie Ridge
24810 Birdie Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3856 sqft
24810 Birdie Ridge Available 08/07/20 CANYON SPRINGS - This home boasts an open floor plan with master retreat downstairs, gourmet kitchen, large living room, sep dining room plus study. Upstairs enjoy oversized secondary bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
28823 GRACIES SKY
28823 Gracies Sky, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,899
3190 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic former MODEL, 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
24503 Bliss Canyon
24503 Bliss Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2878 sqft
Beautiful two story 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in a gated community. Open floor plan offers tile throughout high traffic & wet areas of the home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
254 Units Available
Stone Oak
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1334 sqft
Located close to the Texas 1604 Loop for an easy commute. Community offers media room, recreation room and business center. Units feature designer light fixtures, ceramic tile flooring and stucco exteriors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
27 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$924
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1127 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
24 Units Available
Stone Oak
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated June 10 at 06:21pm
Contact for Availability
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
1307 Tweed Willow
1307 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1640 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Rental! - Gated 3/2.5 home on Stone Oak Pkwy. Hand-scraped flooring 1st floor, open living, eat-in kitchen, large kitchen island, granite, stainless, rod iron stair railing. All BR up w/carpet, large closets & window seats.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
21719 Dion Village
21719 Dion Village, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2013 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM IN GATED STONE OAK COMMUNITY FEATURING HAND SCRAPED HICKORY WOOD FLOORS & TILE THROUGHOUT*CUSTOM SHUTTERS*2 LIVING AREAS*LARGE MASTER W/ WALK-IN CLOSET*BIG COVERED PATIO W/ A LANDSCAPED VIEW - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM IN GATED STONE
Results within 5 miles of Timberwood Park
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
12 Units Available
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1108 sqft
Luxury apartment community close to the Natural Bridge Caverns. Apartments boast features such as air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy living near championship golf courses.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
24 Units Available
Stone Oak
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
We are here to serve you virtually during regular business hours. Please call or email us today to take a personalized virtual tour and learn more about our engaging active adult lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
Shady Oaks
Canyon Point
16550 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1009 sqft
Contemporary homes with fireplaces and open layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site sauna and pool. Close to Loop 1604. Exercise at nearby Mud Creek Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
23 Units Available
Stone Oak
Sonterra Heights
18777 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1404 sqft
Pool, clubhouse and state-of-the-art gym available. Apartments with wood plank flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. In North San Antonio, with easy access to Loop 1604, and near many shopping, dining and nightlife destinations.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
69 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1379 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Shady Oaks
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1278 sqft
Residents can take a break at this property's clubhouse, relax at the pool or work out in the gym. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Mud Creek Park is near this Thousand Oaks community.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Costa Bella Apartment Homes
1703 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1413 sqft
These Mediterranean-style apartments are located in the much sought-after area of northern central San Antonio. Swimming pool and fitness studio on-site. Restaurants, cafes, shops and pubs within a mile.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Stone Oak
Sonterra Blue
922 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1469 sqft
A fantastic, resort-like community in the heart of San Antonio. Near Route 281. On-site amenities include a pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature European-style cabinetry and contemporary fixtures.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1398 sqft
Minutes from Natural Bridge Caverns and Six Flags. An updated community featuring 360-degree canyon views. On-site pool and grill area. Spacious interiors with modern appliances and open floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Stone Oak
The Montecristo Apartments
215 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1378 sqft
This property is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. The recently-renovated units are equally impressive with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Just minutes from Methodist Stone Oak Hospital.
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
20 Units Available
Thousand Oaks
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
845 sqft
Spacious homes in a quiet neighborhood, not far from downtown San Antonio. Washer and dryer connections, garbage disposal, air conditioning and extra storage closet. Saltwater swimming pools, sand volleyball court and 24-hour maintenance team.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
23 Units Available
Thousand Oaks
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Located on Henderson Pass with easy access to the Randolph Air force Base, The Riverwalk and The Alamo. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and upgraded fixtures.
