3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX
24810 Birdie Ridge
24810 Birdie Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
24810 Birdie Ridge Available 08/07/20 CANYON SPRINGS - This home boasts an open floor plan with master retreat downstairs, gourmet kitchen, large living room, sep dining room plus study. Upstairs enjoy oversized secondary bedrooms.
542 Canyon Rise
542 Canyon Rise, Timberwood Park, TX
*Elegant Monticello home in The Mesas @ Canyon Springs, a gated community in Stone Oak*High ceilings & a fireplace adorn the spacious family room*Island kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooking, double ovens open to the breakfast area & family
24739 GLASS CANYON
24739 Glass Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2358 sqft
Gorgeous home will be ready for fast move-in! This stunning 3-bedroom home + Study has many great features you will love to call home! Very well maintained! Elegant entry leads you to a spacious living area that opens to outdoor kitchen and more
27030 VILLA TOSCANA
27030 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1368 sqft
Access controlled community in Stone Oak area, close to the Canyons Spring golf club, our clean townhome have fresh paint and steam cleaned carpets.
27026 Villa Toscana
27026 Villa Toscana, Timberwood Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1466 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME IN GATED COMMUNITY, FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
719 Rio Cactus Way
719 Rio Cactus Way, Timberwood Park, TX
You'll love the open downstairs kitchen, living space and office in the updated 4 bedroom / 3 bath. Over 2,600 square feet. Large master bedroom and game room upstairs. This one won't last long. COMAL ISD, 2600+ sq ft, Ridge of Silverado Hills.
24503 Bliss Canyon
24503 Bliss Canyon, Timberwood Park, TX
Beautiful two story 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in a gated community. Open floor plan offers tile throughout high traffic & wet areas of the home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove.
26118 LAME BEAVER
26118 Lame Beaver, Timberwood Park, TX
This 4 Bed/ 3.5 bath, 2496 sqft home is nestled in San Antonio's famous hill country. Featuring an oversized wrap around porch, .62 acre lot, spacious, private, open floor plan great for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Stone Oak
Estates at Canyon Ridge
20614 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1549 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1227 sqft
Urban living with Texas country style comforts that include a fitness center, sparkling pool, WiFi urban lounge, and theater. Apartment interiors feature granite counters and in-unit laundry for ultimate convenience.
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
At Hardy Oak Apartments, our residents will find everything they need to live a life of luxury and ease. With a wide selection of floor plans to choose from, our Far North Central, San Antonio apartments are ideal for every lifestyle.
Stone Oak
Aura Stone Oak
1703 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1476 sqft
Find where you belong amongst the rolling hills and stylized residences at Aura Stone Oak.
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
Stone Oak
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1354 sqft
Overlook at Stone Oak Park Apartments is a, gated, pet-friendly apartment community located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio, Texas. The peaceful setting in the North East Independent School District is convenient to everything.
Stone Oak
1307 Tweed Willow
1307 Tweed Willow, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1640 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Rental! - Gated 3/2.5 home on Stone Oak Pkwy. Hand-scraped flooring 1st floor, open living, eat-in kitchen, large kitchen island, granite, stainless, rod iron stair railing. All BR up w/carpet, large closets & window seats.
Stone Oak
1323 Nicholas Mnr
1323 Nicholas Manor, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1825 sqft
Bright, spacious, and well maintained home in a gated Villages at Stone Oak Subdivision!
23603 Last Run
23603 Last Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2238 sqft
~Beautiful Sitterle home on a cul-de-sac lot in The Heights @ Stone Oak~Versatile floorplan w/master BR + 2nd BR/bath on the 1st floor, & the 3rd BR/bath + gameroom are upstairs~Spacious living/dining combo w/wood floors, vaulted ceilings~The
Stone Oak
22235 GOLDCREST RUN
22235 Goldcrest Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1708 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER, CONTROLLED ACCESS COMMUNITY W/ HIGHLY REGARDED SCHOOLS. OVERSIZED PIE SHAPED LOT W/ HUGE BACKYARD ON CUL DE SAC W/ MANY MATURE TREES. FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, GORGEOUS LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING AND CERAMIC TILE.
24127 PRESTIGE DR
24127 Prestige Drive, Bexar County, TX
Stunning home in the prestigious, gated Terra Bella community. Chef's kitchen includes SS appl., granite, gas cooktop, lg. island w/breakfast bar, custom cabinetry & desk/buffet.
Stone Oak
238 Impala Trace
238 Impala Trace, San Antonio, TX
Beautiful Executive Style Home with soaring ceilings** Gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, built in microwave, double built in ovens* Walk In Pantry** large island/ Breakfast bar overlooks Family Room With Gas Fireplace** Formal Living & Dining**
24031 STATELY OAKS
24031 Stateley Oaks, San Antonio, TX
Beautiful Two Story Corner Home Very well maintained like new for Rent in the Gated Community of HEIGHTS at Stone Oak.
Stone Oak
22735 San Saba Bluff
22735 San Saba Bluff, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2337 sqft
READY FOR FAST MOVE-IN!! Gorgeous single story rental home in highly desirable Remington Heights! 2 Living/2 Dining. 3 bedrooms plus a study. Wood floors - and easy flow floor plan. Beautiful landscaped yard on quiet street.
242 Tranquil Oaks
242 Tranquil Oak, San Antonio, TX
THIS WONDERFUL HOME HAS IT ALL WITH THE OPTION TO LEASE SOME FUNITURE! THIS HOME FEATURES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILD IN MICROWAVE, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT HOUSE AND IN ALL WET AREAS, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM
2930 Elm Tree Park
2930 Elm Tree Park, San Antonio, TX
So much space, big back yard, sprinklers, water softener, media room , game room, office, separate dinning, granite counter tops, neutral colors, dual closets at master, big deck perfect for entertaining and much more.
